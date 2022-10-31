Let’s shun obsession with quantity over quality in education reform

It’s my pleasure to address the Working Party on Education Reform, but I must confess my first instinct was to dismiss your establishment as just another useless gimmick.

You all recall that President William Ruto campaigned on the promise of scrapping the novel Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) once elected but, almost immediately after he took office, started walking back the promise.

Hence your appointment, and as we all know, it is time-honoured ruse by those in government to appoint a task force, commission, committee or such creature by any other name when they are trying to wiggle out of a commitment.

Be that as it may, you have been duly appointed and at great cost to the taxpayer, considering your obscenely bloated numbers.

Every Kenyan who feels strongly about any aspect of our education system has a duty to appear before you.

Here I am. Insofar as CBC was designed to make education relevant to our daily life experiences rather than just abstract concepts, it was more than welcome.

My problem is that, whether we talk about CBC, the 8-4-4 system it replaced or even the previous systems going back to the colonial era, we have never addressed the obsession with quantity over quality.

Some years ago, a young daughter of my acquittance’s was struggling through the heavy workload leading to the KCPE examination. She would get home late due to the extra hours in class demanded by her teachers. Once home, there would be no time for rest owing to homework that often kept her up late, often up to 11pm.

Then she would have to be up very early to be in school at the crack of dawn because there were early morning classes before the official hours. She would be groggy.

When a few parents tried at PTA meetings to raise their concerns about the stress and anxiety their children were suffering, they were dismissed by other parents, as well as the teaching staff, all obsessed with hammering education into the little heads.

To cut a long story short, the little girl, after KCPE, moved to a school offering an international curriculum. Classes started at 8am and ended at 3pm, by which time remedial classes and private study would have been dispensed with. Homework was minimal.

Learning and understanding

The entire system was designed around learning and understanding rather than cramming to pass exams. The little girl blossomed into an ‘A’ student.

I can give another example. I attended Lenana School at a time it always ranked amongst the top schools nationally, offering stiff competition to the likes of the Alliances, Starehe, Loreto, Mangu, Kenya High and other centres of excellence of the time.

‘Changes’, today, is, sadly, nowhere near the top of the education league table. A decade or so ago, the old boys association attempted to reintroduce abandoned sports programmes that in years past had been the pride of Lenana.

The school administration of the time would hear none of it, pleading that there was no time for such ‘distractions’ as the boys had to study and pass exams.

They had class after class. They had prep late into the night. They had classes on weekends.

It was pointed out that the school had an excellent academic record during the years when sports were mandatory, inter-house competitions an almost daily event and it was a mark of great pride to wear school colours in rugby, soccer, hockey, swimming, athletics and other disciplines.

There was also time devoted to an established culture of clubs and co-curricular activities.

The school administration of the time—I believe things are changing—seemed unable to make the connection between academic excellence and a wholesome learning environment that included rest, recreation, sports, drama music and so on.

Yes, by all means iron out the kinks in the school curriculum but, more importantly, deal with education overload.

Many years ago, when the 8-4-4 system raised queries over the workload, then Vice-President Mwai Kibaki cautioned that children must be allowed to be children.

Any of you who leave your home at 5am will see school buses already on their rounds, full of young children who obviously haven’t had their ration of sleep. You will also see young children of barely eight or nine trudging on foot to school at those ungodly hours while weighed down by school bags almost their height and bodyweight.