Let’s not use ‘national security’ to restrict people’s political choices

State violence is maximally effective against sociopaths because they go against the grain. It is effective under those circumstances, because reasonable members of the society have a rational consensus of what ought to, and what ought not, be done.

Antisocial elements are therefore a delinquent minority against whom state legitimate social sanction may be meted through the state’s administrative agency.

This alignment with the aspirations of the majority is what gives the administrative state credibility and efficacy. The awesomeness of government machinery and instruments of power therefore depends on legitimacy, which comes from conformity with the wishes of the people.

The people express their wishes in various forms. The most categorical indication of the people’s desires, however, remains the basic law or the grundnorm: the Constitution. “We The People of Kenya... now therefore give this Constitution to ourselves and to...”

State legitimacy

An administrative low-hanging fruit in terms of conflating efficacy with legitimacy would therefore be the scrupulous adherence to the Constitution.

Indeed, the idea of the rule of law is really the idea of state legitimacy; that power can only ever be validly and credibly exercised according to the principles and values set out in that sacred document.

Fundamental human rights and freedoms are therefore not mere abstract suggestions to be subjected to administrative discretion. Neither are constitutionalism and democratic freedom troublesome concepts to be qualified by arbitrary notions of Executive fiat.

They are the wellspring of the legitimacy of all actions by the state, public and private organisations and individuals. There is no choice there.

In the African Republic of Kenya, a lot of trouble has been taken to relocate fundamental human rights and freedoms to the domain of administrative concessions and gracious indulgences from Executive functionaries.

National security — considered the most executive of Executive raisons — has been cited as being sufficient to legitimise constitutionally illegitimate infringements of explicit constitutional guarantees.

Those two words — National Security — are the magic wand that intellectually exhausted and morally atrophied administrators reflexively resort to every time their impulses impel them to assault the Constitution.

And it sort of operates like those atrocious evictions we wake up to every so often, whose menacing presence motivates poor citizens to co-operate in their abuse.

Like a colossal phalanx of armed riot police, a multitude of penalties have been attached to virtually every possible expression of constitutional freedom, leaving silent obedience as the only permissible action.

Dismantle democracy

Thus, administrators secure our silent complicity in constitutional violation under diabolical pretexts of “national security,” and thereafter proceed to dismantle democracy and the rule of law. In fact, according to them, the rule of law is restricted to the draconian enforcement of national security laws.

Government is nothing without committees. In fact, the Public Service Commission should conduct a survey to determine how many committees exist throughout our bureaucracy. Committees are infamous for their Kafkaesque proclivity to make futile absurdity the means as well as the ends of governing activity.

But there is a committee that demands your attention, “by force, by fire”. It proudly and loudly drapes itself in the mantle of national security, whereupon it proceeds to propound the most untenable and unconstitutional pronouncements, intent on making our freedom, democracy and Constitution ancient history.

We are at that point where the subversion of our Constitution is brazen and unmistakable. The sudden canonisation of Lee Kuan Yiew as the patron saint of the developmental state has fundamentally affected the architecture of political choice along a fraudulent binary.

Mr Ng’eno is an advocate of the High Court and a former State House speechwriter. @EricNgeno