Let’s have a productive climate confence at Sharm el-Sheikh

COP27. No, we’re not talking of some police officer. We're talking of the 27th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change to be held at Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, from November 6-18.

Many world leaders will attend. The conference comes in a year of new weather extremes on all continents: prolonged droughts, water scarcity, sudden storms, freak floods, unpredictable heatwaves, melting polar ice.

From Africa, Nigeria has experienced unusually heavy rainstorms this year that have been accompanied by catastrophic flooding.

The floods displaced 1.4 million Nigerians and caused the deaths of 600 more. More than 300,000 homes have been completely or partially destroyed and unquantifiable property lost. The situation was compounded by the release of excess water from the Lagdo dam in neighbouring Cameroon.

Heavy floods also hit neighbouring Chad, affecting 18 of the country's 23 provinces. More than 200,000 Chadians were displaced. The government declared a state of emergency countrywide.

Flooding of a much more deadly magnitude hit Pakistan from mid-year, caused by abnormally heavy monsoon rains and melting of Himalayan glaciers.

About 7.6 million people were left homeless and 1,717 dead. About $40 billion in losses was caused by the flooding, which covered 10 per cent of the country.

The humanitarian disaster has been immense. UN relief agencies project it will take about six months for the water to recede.

Disease outbreaks

Floods do great damage. They devastate farmlands, leading to food shortages. They also increase outbreaks of waterborne and vector-borne diseases like diarrhoea, malaria, typhoid and cholera.

Livelihoods are severely disrupted as infrastructure of roads and bridges is washed away. Schools get closed or are turned into temporary shelters.

From the other extreme, there has been severe drought in the Horn of Africa, reaching northern Kenya too. The affected people lead a mainly pastoralist life.

Drought has brought harsh famine to this land. Livestock are dying in droves. But while the Kenyan government has been busy buying fertiliser for farmers, mitigation measures to aid the pastoralists have been sporadic.

Europe has not escaped the ravages of climate change. According to the EU and the World Meteorological Organisation, between 1997 and 2021, European temperatures rose at a rate twice the global average.

The melting of Alpine glaciers accelerated. Cyclical downpours and droughts were experienced. So were forest wildfires in Spain and Portugal.

The Arctic Circle ice continued to melt due to global warming, unbalancing global weather patterns. Nearer home, Mt Kenya and Mt Kilimanjaro continue to lose their ice-caps to the increased warming.

The rivers fed by these ice-caps will naturally shrink in water volumes. In a few decades these ice-caps could all be gone.

The melting of Arctic ice has many ramifications, starting with rising ocean levels that endangers coastal cities and small island nations.

The Arctic (and Antarctic) are the world's refrigerator. Their ice reflects the sun's heat back to space. Less ice means less reflected heat, meaning more intense heatwaves like Europe has in recent years painfully endured.

In the Caribbean, destructive hurricanes have increased. So have typhoons in East Pacific, pummelling the Philippines, Japan, China and South-East Asian countries like Vietnam and Taiwan.

Climate scientists have been hammering the point relentlessly to governments that climate change is behind these disruptive phenomena. This is self-evident from the prevalence and ferocity with which they are happening.

For starters, this will require addressing carbon emission levels. Ongoing deforestation, especially of the vast Amazon basin, reduces carbon dioxide intake and thus worsens global warming. Forests absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, hence aiding in combating global warming.

Climate action is an ongoing process, not an event. It requires collaboration between countries, and innovative solutions, such as "carbon taxes" (levied in certain countries on greenhouse gas emitters).

Developing countries pollute far less than developed ones, but are affected far worse by climate change. Hopefully COP27 won't be just an empty talking shop.

COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, last year, saw a wave of promises from countries and private companies to reduce their carbon footprint.

Yet commitments still fall short of what science says is needed to limit global temperatures to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. Unep has released a report lamenting that efforts to limit global temperatures and curb greenhouse gas emissions have been "woefully inadequate".

It is doubtful the 1.5°C limit will be met. Experts predict global temperatures will rise by 2.8°C at the end of the century.

Fossil fuels

The developed world will continue polluting on an industrial scale until it fully transits to "cleaner" energy.

Even then, the developing world will still use fossil fuels until its development levels approach those of the First World. Or until renewable energy becomes affordable for poor countries. The alternative is for the rich world to massively fund alternatives to fossil fuels in the developing world. Despite the usual promises, that is unlikely to happen soon.

COP27 will take place in the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war. Already the food situation due to erratic weather has been worsened by this war. It has brought rising costs in food and fuel, hurting African countries most.

* * * * * * *

A sticky situation is developing in Pakistan.

On Thursday, arguably the country's most popular politician and former prime minister, Imran Khan, was shot by an assailant while campaigning. L

uckily the shot was not fatal and it only caught him in the leg, though a supporter was killed.

Khan has wasted little time in blaming his foe, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, for the attack.

Pakistan has a history of assassinations. Another former PM, Benazir Bhutto, returned home from exile in 2007 and was promptly killed in a suicide attack.