Let’s go manual, electronic gizmos in elections not worth the trouble

Smart people know when Raila Odinga should have focused his scrutiny unrelentingly on Wafula Chebukati's electoral commission.

That's from very early on when returning officers were being recruited. Being independent does not mean being unaccountable, something the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) (and its kin the Judiciary) frequently confuse.

Returning officers are the cogs of any election. They tally the votes at the constituency level.

During a pre-election round-table meeting Chebukati arranged with political party representatives, a lawyer raised a touchy issue: that the recruitment of returning officers was skewed in favour of one community.

Predictably, he was told off. The IEBC's explanation? That the officers were permanent staff of the commission and could not be reshuffled or fired to align with the wishes of political players.

Never mind that elections are intensely political processes where perceptions of fairness are of paramount importance.

The four commissioners who disagreed with Chebukati on the August 9 election results started complaining of the chairman's opaque and unilateral behaviour way back in March or April when preparations for elections were going into high gear.

In sworn affidavits now with the Supreme Court, they attached memos of exchanges with Chebukati in which they registered their concerns. It seems those concerns were ignored.

The four joined IEBC in September 2021. Already, Chebukati (with his two commissioner allies Abdi Guliye and Boya Molu, and CEO Hussein Marjan) had got procurement clearance to tender with Lykos of Greece for ballot printing and Smartmatic International for Kiems kits.

But why the hurry? Why not wait until the full complement of commissioners was appointed? Your guess is as good as mine.

Curious engagement

The engagement of Smartmatic was curious from the word go.

The company was founded by three Venezuelan engineers living in Caracas but was incorporated in Delaware, USA, in 2000, with headquarters in Boca Raton, Florida.

In 2012 it moved its headquarters to London. For some reason, it has always sought to downplay its Venezuelan connection.

Though Smartmatic has made differing statements that it's either American or London-based, the US State Department has stated that its Venezuelan owners “remain hidden behind a web of companies in Netherlands and Barbados”.

BBC also once stated that Smartmatic's insistence that it was founded in the US is pure fiction, saying that “its roots are firmly anchored in (Venezuela)”.

The company is also widely suspected to have links with the Venezuelan government. Smartmatic has denied this.

Operationally, it has faced plenty of flak. After a 2004 referendum in Venezuela, monitors claimed Smartmatic's network was “bi-directional”, meaning data was being transferred both ways between Smartmatic devices and a local government-backed telecom company.

Also, a Venezuelan vice-minister allegedly got paid $1.5 million to lobby for Smartmatic contracts.

In the 2016 US Republican primaries in Utah, an online voting system from Smartmatic was described by an American technology researcher as: “the dumbest possible choice ... they are using technologies even modern web programmers stay away from.”

In the Philippines, Smartmatic has been accused of funnelling voter information through “unofficial servers”.

Also from the Philippines have been allegations that Smartmatic's systems were ‘very much open to hijacking or sabotage”.

In 2017, the US Justice Department actually indicted three Smartmatic employees for “tampering” and “data interference” in the May 2016 Philippine elections.

On and on the litany goes. However, Smartmatic has rejected the charges of systematic data tampering.

Corrupting influence

Forget our politicians for now, much as they offer sweet inducements to electoral officials. Foreign vendors of election merchandise are a major corrupting influence.

Or put another way, the vendors are easily susceptible to the corrupt demands of officials.

This was proven in the “Chickengate” saga. This is how it went: Over the course of two years (2008-2010), officials of the Interim Independent Electoral Commission (the precursor of IEBC) got kickbacks from Smith & Ouzman, a UK company, so that it could win a contract for the supply of ballot papers and voter registration forms.

The bribes amounted to Sh50 million (small potatoes, relatively) and were paid after inflating the cost of the contract by up to 38 per cent.

The scandal came to light in the course of a four-year forensic investigation carried out by the UK's Serious Fraud Office.

Several former IIEC commissioners were implicated by British authorities in the Chickengate racket, only for some to later get appointed to even higher public office.

The senior managers of Smith & Ouzman sanctioning the bribes, Nicholas Smith and his father Christopher, were sentenced in the UK.

There have been no prosecutions to speak of on the Kenyan side.

We must rethink how we do our elections and dispense with foreign contractors altogether.

In particular, the craze to go electronic offers fat corruption opportunities to election managers.

Vendors of the technology hardware and software control large budgets in case of any eventuality.

Of course, they also charge hefty fees for use of their technology.

We should consider going back to wholly manual elections. For one, the technology bit of biometrics and transmission befuddles lawyers and judges during election petition cases.

Yes, our elections are still primarily manual, but the key electronic component comes in voter registration and identification, transmission and tallying.

Two, our elections are too expensive. The Sh44.6 billion the IEBC spent to stage the latest election can be used to do lots of other useful things in the country.