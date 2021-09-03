Let’s bring the youth into the political fold

Voters

Voters queue to cast their votes at Muchatha Primary School polling centre during the Kiambaa Parliamentary by-election on July 15,2021.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Njoki Chege

Director, Innovation Centre

Aga Khan University Graduate School of Media and Communications

What you need to know:

  • How can we turn around this disconnect between the youth and electoral politics?
  • There is need to focus on building relationships with young voters by leveraging on their social networks.

Following last week’s piece about the youth and their role in politics, a friend pointed out a critical factor in youth involvement in politics. “I worry about the segment’s apathy and indifference to matters political. The challenge we have is, therefore, to sensitise them about their civic responsibility towards the country,” he said.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.