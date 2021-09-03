Let’s bring the youth into the political fold

Following last week’s piece about the youth and their role in politics, a friend pointed out a critical factor in youth involvement in politics. “I worry about the segment’s apathy and indifference to matters political. The challenge we have is, therefore, to sensitise them about their civic responsibility towards the country,” he said.

My friend is right. Generally, voter turnout has reduced since the 1980s. The decline is particularly concentrated among the youth, according to a 2010 research by Andre Blais. A 2016 UN Youth Civic Engagement report noted that poor voter turnout among youth is a global phenomenon.

The World Values Survey, which sampled 33 countries including Ghana, Nigeria and Rwanda, found that 44 per cent of young people aged 18-29 years “always vote”, a big difference compared to the 60 per cent of all citizens sampled. The numbers get worse for the 18-29 age group in Africa, where only 35.4 per cent were said to “always vote”, with only seven per cent being active party members.

Observers have warned against taking these numbers at face value. While the voter turnout may have decreased especially amongst the youth, it does not necessarily mean a decline in political participation, rather the evolvement of political participation among the youth.

This means while young people may increasingly avoid the ballot and involvement in political parties, they are involved in “alternative forms of political engagement”, including signing e-petitions, “buycotts” to advocate fair trade and even using art forms such as poetry and music to make bold political statements.

Sign of political apathy

The UN report makes a remarkable observation, though; that this low voter turnout among the youth is not a sign of political apathy, rather a “disconnection between youth politics and electoral politics”. How true! Given the ‘Hustler versus Dynasty’ politics that we are currently deeply mired in, Kenyan youth are bound to get lost in this conversation that has little to offer them.

So how can we turn around this disconnect between the youth and electoral politics? First, we need to create opportunities for youth to interact one on one with the decision-makers such as party bosses, presidential candidates and heads of election management agencies to understand firsthand the reasons why the youth feel left out?

There is need to focus on building relationships with young voters by leveraging on their social networks, through consistent townhalls, social media chats, webinars and face-to-face meetings to put faces to the challenges of Kenya’s youth. Special focus should be directed to first-time voters and especially second- and third-time voters who may feel disillusioned and disappointed by their previous electoral choices.

Finally, a robust and relevant voter education programme specifically tailored for Kenyan youth should be put in place with special emphasis on the direct benefits of exercising their civic responsibilities. The fact that many Kenyan youth have opted out of voting should be a cause for worry to those in power. A disgruntled youthful population is a recipe for chaos.