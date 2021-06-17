Let’s break out of this prison

Behind bars

The African is in a prison of prejudice, racism, cultural domination and economic exploitation.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Mutuma Mathiu

Editorial Director

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In all honesty, for some of us, we will sell our grandmothers if there is money in it. 
  • If we were not so corrupt, if we were not too eager to sell the welfare of our compatriots, we’d be better off.

There is a famous blogger who uses the term “fake news” more than Donald Trump to discredit solid but unpalatable news. A creature from the swamps of yellow journalism tremblingly dragged into the light by Jubilee, he has been a pillar of the dirty war against formal media and other institutions of democracy. 

