Let’s be more vigilant to deal with trafficking in child labour at home

Child labour

Youth take part in a procession during a past World Day Against Child Labour celebrations at Maua Stadium, Igembe Central Sub-county in Meru County.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Njeri Rugene

Consulting editor and founder

The Woman’s Newsroom Foundation

What you need to know:

  • Most of these vulnerable girls fall prey to sexual predators within and without those homes.
  • Human and labour trafficking are serious crimes which the government has endeavoured to tackle.

Last Friday, the Daily Nation carried quite a disturbing story of a nine-year-old girl rescued from a family who had subjected her to work as a domestic servant. The couple are teachers.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.