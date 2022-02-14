Let Ruto, Raila call off the dogs

If politics were about common sense and concern for the common good rather than selfish pursuits, Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga would be having a pow-pow.

As we approach a general election in an increasingly toxic environment, the two main rivals for the presidency ought to recognise that they bear direct and equal individual responsibility should Kenya erupt.

If — God forbid — we have a reprise of the 2007-2008 post-election violence, if even a single life is lost, the blood of innocents will be on the hands of Dr Ruto and Mr Odinga. In that regard, they both ought to take note of the principal of command responsibility.

Neither personally need fire a gun, swing a machete, hurl a stone, or utter words of hate speech; but they will be held culpable when mindless minions do so. Beyond the technicalities and evidence thresholds of criminal indictments, Dr Ruto and Mr Odinga face the much more important moral responsibility of doing what is right.

That is why they must meet and agree to tone down the tempo of the campaigns. They can agree to silence, isolate and shun rabble-rousers within their respective organisations. They can agree that hate speech, incitement, vile insults and exploitation of the ethnic cards will not feature at their campaign rallies.

They can also agree not to employ those armies of cheap social media warriors as well as the Cambridge Analyticas and other pricey mercenary propagandists from London, New York and elsewhere who spread so much hatred and vitriol every election season.

Acid tongues

They two need to lay down a basic agreement for civilised electioneering within the templates already established by law, but this time focusing on individual and personal responsibility towards peaceful elections and transition to the new order.

This should apply not just to the two main protagonists, but will set the example to be followed by all the other presidential candidates, those pursuing downstream seats of county governor, Member of Parliament and Member of County Assembly. The code on good behaviour should also be observed by all political parties and alliances, as well as the campaign teams they have deployed.

If the law has failed to tame politicians and their acid tongues, then we can only appeal to the conscience of those seeking leadership.

Dr Ruto and Mr Odinga are both good men.

In my career as a journalist, I have interacted with them for many years, had numerous discussions with them and observed them closely. I don’t believe either of them would want to see Kenya burn or their account, nor to inherit a country scarred by rivers of blood and ethnic, anger, fear, mistrust and hate.

However, Kenyan politics too often brings out the worst in all of us. The most earnest and well-meaning, professional, academic, corporate executive or community leader will take the plunge and promise a new way of doing things but soon enough will be dragged down into the muck.

Peaceful campaigns

All our top leaders have become captive to the primal instincts that dictate our politics. This is the time for all of those seeking leadership to pause and give careful consideration to who they really are. They might realise that pursuit of political office need not be at the expense of losing one’s soul.

Dr Ruto and Mr Odinga sitting together to agree on the ground rules for clean and peaceful campaigns would send a powerful message to their supporters and all the other contestants for political office. It would also send an inspirational signal of hope to all Kenyans that, indeed, elections are not a matter of life and death.

Beyond just the peace message, such a parley would also look at some of the things that need fixing in the election system and governance structures. If honest, both will agree that they are at present crafting alliances and coalitions that will make for an unstable government, whoever the victor is.

President William Ruto or President Raila Odinga will be hostage to ethnic and regional chieftains and to owners of briefcase political outfits demanding payback. They will have to accommodate all manner of unsavoury characters in government and be at the mercy of a National Assembly and Senate populated by partners who do not owe loyalty to either of their party platforms.

No president can deliver on lofty campaign promises if they can’t manage their troops in the Legislature.

***

Yesterday was Valentine’s Day.