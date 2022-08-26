Let lawyers go to top court, they also deserve to eat 

The Judiciary wrote to Kenyans this week asking them to check if their popcorn dealers were also affected by the current maize shortage.

This was after the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition finally managed to transport their prayers to the Supreme Court in the company of a praise-and-worship team.

They joined the United Nations in asking for peace to prevail as they go after justice, which is currently hiding inside the building.

The Azimio devotion isn’t the only one inside the Supreme Court prayer box.

There are those interceding for the four Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioners to continue serving us tea marinated in blame games.

Others are begging for Mr Wafula Chebukati, the IEBC chair, to be sent to drink porridge with sinners at a containment facility as he reflects on his life here on earth.

Divorce the stones

The judges are expected to divorce the stones from the main meal in due course.

Those who are paid to clear the law are telling us the cases are likely to be consolidated, never mind even Oscar Sudi already knew that anyway.

The filings also lay to rest speculations on the whereabouts of Mr Raila Odinga.

Last week, after the IEBC chairman divulged the final results while ducking flying objects, the mood in the country refused to follow the weather forecast announced by the Met Department the previous day, until Mr Odinga popped his head above the ground like a marmot, and a crowd emerged out of nowhere to inquire whether they were still in the list of those going to Canaan.

The group being taken to court has also started talking.

They insist they put the ball in the net without fouling the goalkeeper and anyone calling them back to the pitch should save the country money, although they didn’t specify whether in a bank or in an online chama.

Their reaction is in line with the law of large numbers, which states that the more you count those who defend our Constitution from hostile bombardment, the closer you’ll get to finding someone suggesting a video review of the events leading to the goal is a waste of precious time.

Already, someone had gone to the High Court seeking clarity on the extent to which the Supreme Court can exercise the bespoke powers the people of Kenya gave them.

They were promptly reminded to return home and be with their families.

There are Kenyans who died for this Constitution so that Supreme Court judges can also find work to do.

The presidential petition only comes once in five years, and it’s the surest way for Kenyans to check with their own eyes the health status of their judges because on the other days, the other cases they preside over don’t even trend further than the manhunt for a type C phone charger.

Free drama

The group advising others to accept and move on must be the boring ones at parties.

They want to deny us free tutorials on how to cover our heads with sisal pans as advocates argue with each other whether the law should be a second degree.

During these times of the great depression, anyone suggesting the censorship of free drama on our screens is certainly not good for mental health.

Every time the Supreme Court goes live, we get to learn a new Latin word pronounced with marketplace sophistication.

We also get to mark which learned friends will be counting money with saliva so we can send them unsolicited emails asking for a meeting to advise them on how to invest their harvest wisely.

If you aren’t happy with Mr Odinga and Martha Karua visiting the Supreme Court to check whether your celebrations might have been fraudulent, at least be happy for your learned friends chasing the paper out of the window.