Let IEBC bosses not be sycophants

The 2010 Constitution introduced the word ‘integrity’ into our conscience better than the Bible and the Quran put together. It has featured in many a conversation within the political sphere. It has gone up the ladder now to be included in the swearing ceremonies of politicians who have resisted the word and all it entailed so they can keep ‘eating’ taxpayers’ money.

However, if there is any place where integrity needs to be instilled and drilled into its conscience then that place is the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC). This is a body that is the cradle of our democracy.

Kenya begins and ends with IEBC. If we talk of democracy, then it all boils down to how IEBC conducts itself. Sadly, though, IEBC has not covered itself in glory or given [been] the chance to shine. It’s all about perception at times with IEBC. We see it differently depending on our side of the political divide.

Credible elections

There has not been a year since its inception that IEBC’s work has not come under criticism. The reign of Wafula Chebukati has been mired in controversy where presidential results have been disputed leading to violence and reruns. Mind you, this is a body that is meant to run free and fair elections, which allegedly, IEBC has failed a number of times now to allegedly deliver credible elections.

Kenya’s electoral body is comprised of not just the chairman but commissioners who are crucial in delivering democracy. What we witnessed in the recent elections is beyond a circus, where the chairman and some of his commissioners differed in public on the results. The chairman was forced to go it alone to announce the results that his team found ‘opaque’. Hence, a new mantra got established in Kenya around the word ‘opaque’ which has become a dream word for salespeople and not necessarily the voters.

The Kenyan voters may have been bamboozled by the opaqueness of the presidential results according to the dissenting IEBC commissioners, but they may not have pondered the opaqueness of the appointment of the commissioners. IEBC’s problems are many, but they emanate mostly from how the commissioners are appointed. The process may seem transparent on the face value as necessary legal boxes have been ticked but they are far from being transparent.

Let us take the appointment of Juliana Cherera, for instance. I pick on her because she was the mouthpiece for the dissenting four IEBC commissioners. What caught my attention on Ms Cherera’s CV is the fact that she was once part of the senior team in the County Government of Mombasa. That is harmless so far. However, given the fact that the deputy chairman of the ODM party, Hassan Joho, that forms one part of Azimio, is the Governor of Mombasa, one would be forgiven to conclude that she may have been handpicked by ODM through their deputy chairman to be their eyes and ears at the IEBC.

Toxic political environment

To the lay person, there might be no problem in employees of the County of Mombasa being commissioners at IEBC. No law would bar them from swapping jobs or moving sideways to other organisations. However, given Kenya’s toxic political environment, no such appointment of a person working under the governorship of the deputy chairman of ODM or any other political party would be seen as innocent appointment. Whichever way one looks at it, legally there is conflict of interest in the appointment of Juliana Cherera. It’s no doubt, therefore, for her to lead a cabal of commissioners to cry foul when Azimio (ODM) lost to UDA. I hasten to add, I support neither; I’m here to be the Devil’s advocate and express my concerns.

The four IEBC commissioners that dissented may have been blinded by sycophancy perhaps to realise that they had fuel in their hands that could have set the country on fire if common sense did not prevail. They were careless by going against the chairman and publicly deriding the election results. Obviously out to serve their masters. The person or people to dispute results are aggrieved parties and that should have been left to them and the courts to arbitrate.

To restore credibility in IEBC, it might be crucial to stop political parties, or anyone associated with them, to recommend commissioners and officials to the electoral body. The exercise of recruiting to the IEBC must be rigorous and free of conflict of interest to stop sycophants from assuming positions in IEBC that could influence the presidential results.

Serving presidents should also not have any say on appointment of officials to the IEBC. There must be an independent body tasked with that role. We need officials with integrity and then some to run IEBC. Politicians and political parties should have nothing to do with running of IEBC.

Electoral bodies are no place for sycophants but for sober and objective individuals conscientious of democracy. If we want IEBC to deliver fair and credible elections, then recruitment standards for election officials must be raised.