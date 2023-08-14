Let Africa be truly independent

Tea, coffee, fruits, vegetables and flowers are Kenya’s main exports and the major contributors to our foreign exchange coffers. But should we export our major agricultural products to be enjoyed by consumers in Britain, Pakistan, the United States, Egypt, the Netherlands and other foreign countries while we also have Kenyans who need to savour quality beverages and premium horticultural produce?

Yes, there are people making the equivalent of this inane argument, which displays misguided African nationalism pushed by tinpot khakistocrats elsewhere on the continent. Some have cheered on military putschists in Niger, following on similar coups in Burkina Faso, Mali and Guinea, that have dramatically rolled back the gains of democratisation and human rights across a large swathe of West Africa.

In the wake of the Niger coup of late last month, when Gen Abdourahmane Tchiani overthrew the democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum, reports went round that the world’s seventh-largest producer of uranium had halted export of the radioactive material to France. Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea were also reported to have joined in the banning of uranium exports to the former colonial master.

As it turned out, however, the reports were false. But they did generate considerable excitement amongst those who, rightly, condemn France’s historical domination and exploitation of its West African vassal states.

The coup in Niger, as the earlier similar takeovers in Mali and Burkina Faso, were not just an overthrow of possibly corrupt and inept civilian leadership but a rejection of continuing military and economic domination by France. There are also indications of a new 'Cold War' for control of Africa and its resources given apparent Russian support for the military takeovers.

It was in the wake of the dramatic happenings in Niger that, closer to home, Uganda’s quasi-military strongman President Yoweri Museveni was seen in a video that quickly went viral disclosing that he had rejected offers by Western interests to mine uranium in his country to be used in nuclear power plants abroad. His response, something to the effect that Ugandans also need electricity, was widely cheered.

But the ululations ignored one simple question: Of what use is uranium left in the ground? If it is not being used to generate electricity in Uganda, then, surely, it can be mined and exported to enrich the country.

And this is where we go back to that ridiculous assertion of petty and misguided nationalism, which is the equivalent of arguing that exporting our tea, coffee, vegetables and other produce to Western powers and other destinations denies our people use of the same. That is nonsense on stilts, as is the argument that such exports amount to exploitation by our former colonial masters.

It is true that we are disadvantaged by an unfair global trade regime in which pricing and access to markets are largely controlled by Western powers. We have also been unable to free ourselves from the shackles imposed by largely exporting raw materials instead of leveraging the quality of our produce to sell premium processed brands.

That is our weakness, rather than simply an example of Western domination and exploitation. A big tragedy is that, when we have tried to emphasize value addition, it is often through the creation of government-supported cartels given monopolies to buy tea, coffee, macadamia, cashew nuts and other products on the cheap from local farmers yet they have no capacity to process, package and build premium brands.

The unthinking African nationalism is also displayed in support of the West African coups on the basis that they are rebellions against French domination. We overlook the inconvenient truth, that they are also replacements of one foreign overlord for another.

Yes, the French, who so dominate much of their former colonial territories in western Africa, must be forced to accept the new realities. The post-colonial pacts that tie francophone countries to continued military and economic domination must be torn up so that true independence and freedom can reign in their land. However, exchanging French exploitation for Russian exploitation is no solution. It could even be worse in a situation where rule of the gun replaces the right of citizens to elect their own leaders.

* * *

President William Ruto was elected on the promise to liberate the National Police Service from political control.

In Inspector-General of Police Japhet Koome, however, he has an unapologetic political tool who is an insult to what the Kenya Kwanza administration promised.