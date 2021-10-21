Lessons for Kenya on using blacklists to fight corruption

The African Development Bank (AfDB) provides occasional reports of sanctions imposed on companies that engage in procurement violations.

Some recent reports touched on Kenya, sparking speculation on social media on whether Kenyan entities are more corrupt than their counterparts in other countries.

AfDB maintains a public database of the debarred companies and individuals that runs to 1,037 entries over the last decade.

Which countries are the most cited? The top African nations are Nigeria, with 43 appearances, followed by Kenya (18) and Uganda (17). Others are Liberia (8), Madagascar (5) and Cameroon, Tunisia and Morocco (4 each).

Overall, the list is topped by China (143 instances), followed by India (47), Honduras (35) and the US (31). Others are the United Kingdom and Greece (12 each), Germany (11) and Netherlands (8).

Some of these citations are not for procurement issues at the AfDB but are as a result of cross-debarments from other institutions such as sister development finance institutions, the Inter-American Development Bank and the Asian Development Bank.

That nets individuals and companies from more countries such as Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Vietnam, and Honduras on the AfDB list.

The African, Asian, European, American development banks and the World Bank Group signed an agreement in 2006 for “Mutual Enforcement of Debarment Decisions”.

These cover investigations of fraud, coercion, corruption, collusion, and fraudulent practices, while control of an entity that has been sanctioned will also land one on the list.

The World Bank also has its own list of sanctioned firms and individuals that goes back to 1999. It also has just over 1,000 entries and is again topped by China with 135 mentions, followed by Nigeria (55) and India (52).

For many countries, the same names appear on both the World Bank and the AfDB lists. Other African nations on the World Bank list are Uganda (15) and Liberia and Kenya (7 each).

What lessons are there for Kenyans? To get a job in government, we have to produce six different documents, including clearance certificates of good conduct, criminal investigation, credit references and tax matters. But that does not work, as we still get rogues into office.

There are people with corruption or murder cases, and those awaiting sentencing and still in office. Some people have been removed from office, but they appeal and hang on with one foot in and mess up the management of the institutions.

It is also known that some people facing corruption or criminal cases run for office to sanitise their reputation and protect themselves.

Would cross-listings of people and companies in a blacklist work? They work across international agencies. So why not in Kenya? If the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority published their lists of suspended companies and individuals, would other agencies like the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission also block them from running for public office?

In the US, convicted sex offenders are required to register and notify local authorities when they want to travel or move to a new area. If they fail to do this, they may go back to prison.