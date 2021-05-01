Lesson for football moneymen: Clubs are common pursuit for communities

Supporters protest against Manchester United's owners, outside English Premier League club Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, north west England on April 24, 2021. Manchester United were one of six Premier League teams to sign up to the breakaway European Super League tournament. But just 48 hours later the Super League collapsed as United and the rest of the English clubs pulled out.

Photo credit: Oli Scarff | AFP

By  Sunny Bindra

A management consultant, writer and teacher based in Nairobi.

The owners of the elite European football clubs seemed to plunge themselves into a collective sudden-onset madness a couple of weeks ago.

