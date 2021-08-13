Legislators should look beyond VIP protection and demand police reforms 

A joint sitting of Parliament during the State visit by Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan on May 5, 2021. Eric Ng’eno writes that MPs must see beyond the blatant bribe of VIP protection and rally to the cause of a better police service for all Kenyans.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Eric Ng'eno

Lawyer and former State House speechwriter

What you need to know:

  • Our police service is notorious for wanton brutality to innocent citizens, on their own motion, or at the behest of partisan political interests. 
  • Accusations of moonlighting as robbers, assassins and accomplices to unwholesome characters and renting out weapons and uniforms to criminals fill one end of the spectrum of police infamy. 

Depending on where you stand, the murder of Benson Njiru Ndwiga and his brother, Emmanuel Mutura Ndwiga, could be yet another instalment of our police service’s routine, impersonal monstrosity, or a chilling reminder of the abominable decay of fundamental national institutions. 

