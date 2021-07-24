Legislators rebel, but Johnson wins vote to cut foreign aid

It is generally accepted that the longer a government remains in power, the more criticism it will attract, and Boris Johnson’s government is proving the rule in resounding fashion.

In just under two years, the Conservative administration is blamed for a failure to wind up post-Brexit agreements with Europe, for not taking a stronger stand against racism, for providing business pals with lucrative contracts, and for dithering and indecision over the coronavirus pandemic, thereby costing unknown numbers of lives.

A serious allegation was made against Johnson personally when his former chief aide, Dominic Cummings, claimed that the prime minister was reluctant to tighten Covid-19 restrictions last year because he thought those dying were “essentially all over 80”.

Downing Street responded that Johnson had taken the necessary action to protect lives, guided by the best scientific advice.

Beleaguered national economy

The government argues that it is working to keep the nation safe and protect the National Health Service while trying to guard the beleaguered national economy.

Its critics argue that it is doing a bad job on all three counts.

The arguments will continue.

There is another area, however, where I believe the government has failed most egregiously, here on moral grounds.

This was its decision to cut foreign aid by £4.4 billion, a move which critics said was putting politics above the lives of the world’s most vulnerable communities.

In voting to keep aid at 0.5 per cent of GDP, the government blatantly broke an election manifesto promise that it would raise the figure to 0.7 per cent. Doubtless it felt safe against any serious public reaction, foreign aid not being a major concern for the average voter.

In a heated, sometimes emotional, debate in Parliament, Johnson said the standstill was necessary because public finances were under greater strain than ever in peacetime history.

He promised to restore the 0.7 per cent level when Britain’s debt starts to fall.

This pledge was met with derision by opposition Labour MPs, as well as by many on the Conservative benches who argued against their leaders.

However, the rebellion was not big enough to stop the government roller-coaster and the measure was passed by 333 votes to 298.

Declared Theresa May, Johnson’s predecessor as prime minister, “This isn’t about palaces for dictators and vanity projects, it is about what cuts to funding means – that fewer girls will be educated, more children will become slaves, boys and girls will go hungry and more of the poorest people will die.”

A United Nations spokesman described the British decision as “very regrettable” and said, “It will lead to a huge loss of life.”

***

A ban on mobile phones is being considered to help improve discipline in England’s schools.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson described the devices as “distracting and damaging”.

He said, “No parent wants to send their child to a school where poor behaviour is rife. Mobile phones can have a damaging effect on a pupil’s mental health and wellbeing. I want to make the school day mobile-free.”

Mobile phones have been linked to low-level disruptive behaviour, as well as cyber-bullying and the sharing of internet pornography.

Schools mostly have policies on how mobile phones can be used and some have bans already in place.

“We need to ensure that young people can benefit from calm classrooms,” Mr Williamson said.

Government officials are organising a six-week consultation to gather the views of parents and teachers on how to promote calm conditions in the classroom.

***

In view of the previous item, a poll of 1,000 children makes interesting reading.

Questioned on matters of history, which they professed to love, 30 per cent of under-15s thought the fictional detective Sherlock Holmes was a real person; 38 per cent didn’t know about the Battle of Britain; 41 per cent had not heard of Cleopatra; and 60 per cent did not know King Henry VIII had six wives.

Author Dominic Sandbrook said, “It is incredibly sad that so many children today are cut off from their own history.”

***

Still, nobody has anything nice to say about politicians:

When politicians see light at the end of the tunnel, they go out and buy some more tunnel. – American actor-writer John Quinton.

Politics is too serious a matter to be left to politicians. – French President Charles de Gaulle.

What happens if a politician drowns? That is pollution. What happens if all of them drown? That is solution. – John Adams, 1835-1910.

The problem we face today is that the people who work for a living are outnumbered by those who vote for a living. – George Bernard Shaw.

A politician is a fellow who will lay down your life for his country. – US businessman Texas Guinan.

I don’t make jokes. I just watch the government and report the facts. – Comedian and writer Will Rogers.