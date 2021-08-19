Leave out youth at your own peril

One Kenya Alliance

From left to right: Kieni MP, Kanini Kega, Amani National Congress party leader Musalia Mudavadi, Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang’ula and Kanu leader Gideon Moi after they arrived for a retreat at the Great Rift Valley Lodge on August 16, 2022.

By  Mutuma Mathiu

Editorial Director

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • A young country should not be led by old people; it should be led by a mix of old and young people with the young ones being more than the old ones.
  • In the old days, warriors were forced to retire and sit down and let younger braves take over the job of making trouble and rustling cattle.

Does anybody know where the offices of the Njuri Ncheke are? I’d like to apply to join that august body so that I can dress politicians in wet skins and promote them to “elders”, sit in judgement of wayward husbands, eat roast and boiled goat given as fines by land thieves, give advice at weddings, speak at funerals and generally enjoy great food, stress-free assignments and sitting under a tree where the air is clean and views gorgeous.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.