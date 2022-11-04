Leave no one behind in venture capital funding 

Africa is a favourite destination for venture capital funding innovations in financial technology (fintech), agritech, health tech, edtech (education technology), logistics, e-commerce and cleantech, among others.

In the first six months of 2022 (January to June), African start-ups went against the global grain and raised an impressive US$3.5 billion, making it the most successful half-year in history, according to African Private Equity and Venture Capital Association.

The US$3.5 billion was raised by 300 African start-ups in 445 venture capital deals with 27 per cent of the start-ups with either a female founder or several founders with at least one female entrepreneur.

Kenya, ranked among the ‘Big Four’ countries in receiving a majority of the funding – alongside South Africa, Egypt and Nigeria – raised more than US$330 million in the first six months of 2022.

The total fundraising is expected to reach US$7 billion by the end of 2022 in projected 900 deals – a 35 per cent increase from US$5.2 billion in 2021. This, by all means, is a remarkable achievement. In an industry where global funding is declining, the African Innovation ecosystem has remained resilient.

However, it is unfortunate that women-led start-ups are receiving a dismal 27 per cent of the funding, compared to their male counterparts, who are attracting the lion’s share of venture capital funding.

African start-ups with female founders have been historically sidelined in funding and the tome of research on this issue is proof.

While this half-year’s 27 per cent is an improvement from last year’s performance at 25 per cent, a lot needs to be done to ensure at least 50-50 distribution of funding across genders. This calls for radical remedies to include more women as beneficiaries of venture funding.

Mentor start-ups

One of the key ways we could bridge this gap –and many have argued for this – is for investors to be more intentional with their money. Investors, impact or otherwise, must actively purpose to work with, invest in and mentor start-ups with female founders.

But that is not enough –because this is prone to misuse –it is equally important to encourage more women to get into technology and entrepreneurship in order to create a pipeline of future female start-up founders.

This can be done through structured and intentional investments in mass training, coaching and mentorship of female entrepreneurs with the aim of raising a generation of confident women who are ready and equipped to withstand the vicissitudes of the entrepreneurial journey.

The private sector must come in and work with the national and county governments to support young entrepreneurs to ensure that nobody is left behind.

Women leaders, including women CEOs, government officials and successful entrepreneurs must make it their singular mission in life to send the elevator down and mentor at least one woman.

There is a lot to be done to fix the economy. Entrepreneurship is a critical cog in this wheel, which why we must not play with half the team.