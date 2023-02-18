Ladies, beware! His professed love may not be all that it seems

She is usually a well-off, single lady, perhaps lonely and looking to settle down with a nice man. They meet, probably on the internet, and she delights in the feeling of true love. Except the love that the nice man nurtures is not for her, it’s for her money.

Cash losses from romance scams, as they are known, increased in the United Kingdom by 49 per cent between 2020 and 2022, the average steal being £7,850.

Although males are also targets, women constituted 63 per cent of romance fraud victims, losing twice as much money as men.

Typical was Sophia (not her real name) who started speaking to Aaron on a dating site.

They seemed a perfect fit and planned to buy a house together.

He sent her mortgage documents and solicitors’ e-mails and she sent him money — loans she took out — amounting to £300,000.

No shared account

It was when a bank clerk told her there was no shared account in her and Aaron’s name, as she believed, that the truth dawned.

“I felt like the ground had opened up beneath me,” she said. “The guy at Barclays said, ‘You need to put the phone down and call the police right away.’”

As for Chrissy Handy, the words that brought her world tumbling down were, “I hope you’re not financially involved with Alexander.”

Alexander was Chrissy’s partner and father of their son. They had met in a café and Chrissy thought she had found true love. She lent him £4,000 for computer equipment, £75,000 to cover his fees at a business school, £20,000 for a car and further funds to cover his PhD studies.

It was all lies. “Alexander” was no PhD student, he was a serial conman named Mark Hatton, who had swindled his own brother.

It was the brother’s wife, Anna, who uttered the fateful words, “I hope you’re not financially involved with Alexander,” in a phone call to Chrissy.

“Anna told me that the man I loved was a serial fraudster,” Chrissy recalled. “I was panic-stricken. Could it be true that the father of my son was a fraudster?”

Steeling herself to check, Chrissy found that her once-healthy bank account was down to the last few thousand pounds. When she confronted Hatton, he slammed the door in her face.





Eventually, the law caught up with the con man. Hatton was sentenced to 15 years for sexual offences against an under-age girl, not connected with Chrissy’s case, plus three years for seven counts of fraud.

“I don’t think I am anybody’s fool,” Chrissy says, “but it is easy to be fooled. Your head can make excuses and allowances, if you are in love. Listen to that gut feeling in your stomach.”

Hatton was later released on licence and to warn others, Chrissy told the story of her deception in a hard-hitting memoir, Seduced by a Sociopath.

* * *

Lesley Harrison, aged 14, was studying O Level German at Whitley Bay Grammar School when she borrowed the text book, Ich Lerne Deutsch, from the local municipal library.

For various reasons, she failed to return the book, accruing fines for the default. Oh, well, it happens, you might say, except that it was 1966 when Lesley borrowed the book and fines for being 56 years late today would amount to something over £2,000!

Happily, the library recently introduced an amnesty, meaning anyone with an overdue book could return it without penalty.

Said Lesley, “The library staff were both shocked and amused when I brought it in. The book is still in good condition.”

Said the councillor responsible for libraries, “Better late than never.”

* * *

A mother was preparing pancakes for her sons, Kevin, aged five, and Ryan, three, when the boys began to argue over who would get the first pancake.

Seeing the opportunity for a moral lesson, mum said, “If Jesus were here, He would say, 'Let my brother have the first pancake.’”

Whereupon, Kevin turned to his younger brother and said, “Ryan, you can be Jesus!”

* * *

Many of us will know the famous Serenity prayer, “God, grant me serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference.”

But not a lot of people know there’s a special prayer for old folks. It’s called the Senility prayer and it goes like this:

“God grant me the senility to forget the people I never liked, the good fortune to run into the ones I do, and the eyesight to tell the difference.”

* * *

Two men are playing golf as a funeral cortege passes by.

One of the golfers sinks to his knees, puts his hat over his heart, and says a prayer.

His golfing partner says, "Well that's the nicest thing I've ever seen a golfer do!"

The kneeling man gets to his feet.