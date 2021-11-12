Kondele incident and our diabolical march towards normalising violence

Kondele

Youths attempt to block DP William Ruto’s motorcade from accessing Kondele roundabout in Kisumu on November 10, 2021. Eric Ng’eno writes it became clear that for many Kenyans, “violence per se is value neutral; it is not reprehensible in and of itself”.

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

By  Eric Ng'eno

Lawyer and former State House speechwriter

What you need to know:

  • Debate was polarised between two principal tendencies, each armed with strategic narratives to bolster both offensive and defensive tactics.
  • A lingering subtext in the political domain was that outraged citizens of Kondele were expressing their disapproval of Ruto’s rhetorical onslaughts on Raila Odinga.

Senator Gideon Moi did a thing. While condemning the violence that disrupted Deputy President William Ruto’s tour of Kisumu County, he emphatically pointed out that his disapproval applied to all manifestations of violence, whether “real or stage-managed”.

