Kituyi’s entry raises stakes in battle for Western Kenya vote

Mukhisa Kituyi

Presidential hopeful Dr Mukhisa Kituyi at Misikhu trading centre in Bungoma County on his way to Mbakalo in the county during his homecoming on March 6, 2021.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Peter Kagwanja

Chief Executive Africa Policy Institute

What you need to know:

  • Wealth of experience as UNCTAD Secretary-General (2013- 2021) is not the only feat Kituyi is cashing on in his presidential bid.
  • Undoubtedly, the real test for Kituyi is winning the battle for the soul of the “Mulembe Nation.”

The battle for the soul of Western Kenya is on. It is likely to get brutal and nastier than ever before in the wake of the entry of Mukhisa Kituyi (65), who formally stepped down as the Secretary General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) on February 15, 2021 and announced he is in the race for the presidency in the 2022 General Elections. 

