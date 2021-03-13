Kituyi’s entry raises stakes in battle for Western Kenya vote

The battle for the soul of Western Kenya is on. It is likely to get brutal and nastier than ever before in the wake of the entry of Mukhisa Kituyi (65), who formally stepped down as the Secretary General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) on February 15, 2021 and announced he is in the race for the presidency in the 2022 General Elections.

The Kenyan legal scholar and Sunday Nation columnist Makau Mutua rightly hoisted Kituyi as a poster-child of a non-corrupt, experienced and moral intellectual leadership. Mutua averred that “Kituyi is no Manchurian candidate” — or your typical disloyal and corrupt politician under the thumb of crooked ethnic patrons (Sunday Nation, 28/2/21).

Kituyi is his own man who is poised to breath fresh air into Kenya’s stifling succession politics. Against this background, on March 6 I travelled to Western Kenya as one of the friends, guests, compatriots in the trenches of the second liberation and colleagues in President Mwai Kibaki’s Government Kituyi had invited to his colourful homecoming fete in Bungoma.

Wealth of experience as UNCTAD Secretary-General (2013- 2021) is not the only feat Kituyi is cashing on in his bid to become Kenya’s fifth President. First and foremost, he is a renowned scholar. His book Becoming Kenyans: Socio-economic transformation of the pastoral Maasai (1990), is a must-read for those seeking to understand the complex political economy of the Kenyan nationhood.

As a highly decorated public leader, former parliamentarian (1992-2007) and an esteemed Minister for Trade and Industry (2002-2007) in the Mwai Kibaki administration, the largely entrepreneurial elite in the Jubilee Government have been inclined to court Kituyi.

His footprints in pan-African landscape are also visible. He is one of the dreamers and architects of the African Continental Free Trade Area (2011 to 2012), founded in 2018 with trade commencing as of January 1, 2021.

However, as the Americans would say, “all politics is local”. Kituyi has now to fight his way up from the thick and messy labyrinth of identity-based power politics in Western Kenya to the succession national politics, itself a perfect dangerous night of the long knives.

Battle for Mulembe Nation

Undoubtedly, the real test for Kituyi is winning the battle for the soul of the “Mulembe Nation.” Not surprisingly, Kituyi started his journey to the citadel of power in Nairobi by staking a claim to the leadership of Western Kenya.

In his homecoming, he assembled and displayed the biblical numbers in a clear move to claim the mantle of the leadership of the “Luhya Nation”, Kenya’s second most populous tribe with 6,823,842 people after the Kikuyu (8,148,668 million people).

But the heterogeneity and long history of accords and discords in the politics of the Luhya nation pose the most daunting challenge to his presidential ambitions.

Neither the indomitable Masinde Muliro nor the indefatigable Martin Shikuku found it easy to forge a common front for the Luhya as some of Kenya’s most heterogeneous people made of more than 800 clans clustered into over 18 sub-tribes.

Like other Kenyan nations, the Luhya represents the contradiction between moral ethnicity and political tribalism. Moral ethnicity is where individuals within an ethnic group try to understand what it means to belong to, and fulfil one’s role within, a given community.

From a moral perspective, Kenya’s Luhya people share the greetings “Mulembe” — an unrelenting quest for peace for all.

The Luyia nation was cobbled together as a political necessity in 1943 as part of the ‘mega-tribes’ hastily hewed by the colonialists to divide and contain nationalist politics.

Fighting for supremacy

Kituyi has to contend with this enduring colonial legacy in Western Kenya politics. First, after many years of absence in local politics, he has to wrest the leadership of his Bukusu sub-tribe, the most populous Luhya people (estimated at 1,188,963) who predominantly occupy Bungoma and Trans Nzoia counties.

Second, he has spread his wings over the entire Western Kenya, which has more than two million registered voters spread across the four counties of Kakamega (743,736), Bungoma (559,850), Busia (351,048) and Vihiga (272,409). The Luhya also form a critical mass of the 339,622 voters in Trans Nzoia County.

Specifically, the former trade Minister has to win the hearts, minds and loyalty of Mulembe Nation’s three other vote-rich sub-groups: the Maragoli (334,926), the Banyala (227,165) and the Banyore (154,553).

If Kituyi opts not to be a lone-ranger, he will have to re-read Sun Tzu’s The Art of War, and pick his allies and battles wisely. Currently, there are three camps fighting for supremacy in the region.

The first camp, led by the ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya Party Leader Moses Wetangula, is nationally allied to the Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Kanu chairman Gideon Moi.

The second camp, led by the Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, has the backing of the Cotu Secretary-General Francis Atwoli and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

The third camp, led by former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale and Mumias East MP Ben Washiali, is nationally allied to Deputy President William Ruto.

Kituyi seems to be leaning towards the Oparanya-Eugine-Atwoli axis. During his homecoming, he dismissed both Mr Mudavadi and Mr Wetang’ula as spent forces with no “meaningful political agenda” for the community. The latter returned the salvo, dismissed him as “late and inconsequential”.

Like Julius Caesar, only winning the West can Kituyi march his troops towards the East and to Rome (State House).