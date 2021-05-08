Kiraitu Murungi’s long walk to Damascus

Governor Kiraitu Murungi

Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi addresses traders during the launch of Meru County Post Covid-19 Recovery Strategy on March 4, 2021.

Photo credit: David Muchui | Nation Media Group

By  Makau Mutua

Professor at SUNY Buffalo Law School and Chair of the KHRC.

What you need to know:

  • In a widely discussed piece in all the major dailies, Mr Murungi described in great detail his near-death experience with Covid.
  • He lays bare his utter impotence in front of the virus. He says he was ready to meet his maker.

The Bible doesn’t have many people who were both villain and hero. Saul, the villain, later becomes Paul, the hero. By all accounts, Saul was an evil man. A Pharisee who mercilessly tormented the followers of Jesus. His confessions of atrocity are in Galatians 1:13-14 and in the Epistle to the Philippians. There, he admits to taking part in the stoning of Stephen.

Editor's picks

More Opinion

  1. Makau Mutua: Kiraitu Murungi’s long walk to Damascus

  2. Kivutha Kibwana: Kenyan national philosophy

  3. Tom Mshindi: Beyond BBI, Uhuru’s legacy should be job creation

  4. Peter Kagwanja: Tanzania’s new regional diplomacy resetting trade, social ties with Kenya

  5. Scheaffer Okore: Fix the broken infrastructure in education

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.