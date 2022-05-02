In Kibaki’s funeral lie important lessons for Kenya’s political class

The Kenya Defence Forces has rightly earned plaudits for exemplary organisation and management of former President Mwai Kibaki’s State Funeral. There were hitches here and there, but the elaborate programme ran like clockwork, and the military presentations were a sight to behold.

What the military put on in laying to rest a fallen Commander-in-Chief reinforced public trust that it is about the most efficient and competent institutions in Kenya.

The plaudits, however, do not belong to the defence forces alone. Almost everything since the retired president passed away on April 22 was a demonstration that sometimes government can work pretty well. The Presidency, the mainstream public service, the national government administration and Cabinet ministries involved, the National Police Service and other security organs, the relevant county governments and so many others really put their best foot forward.

This should remind us that there are many often unheralded performers in government who go about their work quietly and efficiently, delivering beyond expectations to a level that can match the best anywhere is the world.

These men and women deserve to be commended and honoured. If there are any achievements to be proud of under successive regimes, it is because of the diligent public servants who actually implement and execute, while the political leaders greedily hog all the limelight.

And the Kibaki funeral should also remind us why politics should never be allowed near a microphone at solemn occasions such as those.

True, there are areas where talking politics at funerals is par for the course. But where a grieving family specifically requests that politics be kept off the podium, then such wishes must be scrupulously honoured.

No time for grandstanding

At the two funeral services — Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi and Othaya Approved School near the Kibaki family home — Deputy President William Ruto and his presidential election rival, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, were the only politicians (other than President Uhuru Kenyatta), given the opportunity to address the mourners.

The family, through the presiding clergy, had specifically asked all speakers to refrain from politics. However both Dr Ruto and Mr Odinga elected to treat with contempt the family request.

They abused the honour and privilege granted them by engaging in petty politics. Under the guise of tracing President Kibaki’s political history and achievements and their own places in that journey, both Dr Ruto and Mr Odinga diverted to self-aggrandisement and juvenile attempts to steal bits of his legacy.

It is true that Mr Odinga can claim credit for the Kibaki government’s infrastructural repair and development programme; just as Dr Ruto can claim to have contributed to the Kenyatta government’s continuation of that agenda.

However, in engaging in unseemly political competition, they both disrespected and despoiled sombre occasions. The biggest lie was in both proclaiming fealty to the Kibaki legacy, while knowing that the man was not one for chest-thumping and playing to the gallery with empty political promises.

President Kibaki was not a talker but a doer. He had no time for grandstanding and self-promotion.

Both Dr Ruto and Mr Odinga have had more than enough time to traipse the country selling their respective electoral platforms.

Politics of handouts

Any casual scrutiny will show that both their platforms are united in being long on empty sloganeering and extravagant promises; but extremely short in any defining ideologies, policies and economic common sense.

It is very easy to excite the cheering crowds with populist promises, but at the end of the day the competing promises — Ruto’s bottom-up economics or Odinga’s social protection dole — amount to the politics of handouts.

Both are the polar opposites of what President Kibaki stood for. Through his lifetime in public service, first at the helm of crafting and driving Kenya’s economic policy and then as Head of State, President Kibaki fought against the enslaving culture of political handouts.

His was about creating the systems and institutions that open the door for enterprise and self-reliance. His was about creating the enabling environment for business to grow and thrive, whether it be jua kali sector or big business, not about simply looting tax coffers under the guise of supporting disadvantaged groups.

We learnt from President Kibaki’s funeral the difference between leadership and vision; and crass political opportunism.

Cometh the time I will troop to my polling station eager to vote for my president. I know that at the moment I am stuck between Dr Ruto and Mr Odinga because none of the other declared aspirants has caught traction.