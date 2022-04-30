Kibaki as key architect of Kenya's foreign policy for the 21st Century

Yesterday, Mwai Kibaki, the architect of Kenya’s foreign policy in the 21st Century, was finally laid to rest at his Othaya ancestral home. As early as the 1950s, nationalism and pan-Africanism had thrust Othaya and its most illustrious son into international limelight.

“The heaviest fighting of the Mau Mau rebellion took place early today at a police centre at Othaya in the Nyeri area west of Mount Kenya”, wrote The New York Times (May 9, 1953). By 1953, Kibaki was already steeped in pan-African politics as assistant chairman of the students guild and chairman of its Kenyan students at Makerere University, Uganda. Over the next five decades, African nationalism and pan-Africanism were to become Kibaki’s most indelible impact on Kenya’s diplomacy.

As a tribute to his pan-African legacy, Tanzania and South Sudan flew their flags half mast in Kibaki’s honour and South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa, Ethiopia’s President Sally Wok and South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir attended his burial. Philosophically, Kibaki’s legacy of diplomacy rests on five tenets.

First is the firm belief in the idea of “African solutions to African problems”. This thinking has propelled the optimism around the mantra of ‘Africa Rising’ or ‘African Renaissance’, popularised by Presidents Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki, the architects of post-apartheid South Africa.

African Renaissance

In a nutshell, ‘African Renaissance’ is a philosophical and political movement to end the violence, elitism, corruption and poverty in Africa for a more just, equitable and prosperous order. A stable, peaceful and democratic Africa will attract foreign investments and join the global market.

Second, Kibaki was convinced development and robust diplomacy are inseparably fused. As soon as Kibaki became the country’s third president in 2002, Kenya’s Foreign Policy took a distinct pan-African and development turn. Between 2004 and 2007, Kenya wrote its first-ever written Foreign Policy. I was privileged to be the lead consultant in the team that drafted Kenya’s foreign policy document and its strategy and established the Foreign Service Academy (FSA).

Kenya’s diplomatic footprints were manifold. While Kenya currently hosts 92 embassies/high commissions in Nairobi and three consulates in Mombasa, its diplomatic missions have increased to 64, including accreditation to regional and international organisations but excluding honorary consulates.

Third, Kibaki emerged as a key intellectual architect of the East African Community (EAC). In his tribute, the EAC secretary-general described Kibaki as “a true East African and pan-Africanist”.

Economic policies

As Kenya’s Finance minister, Kibaki was one of the brains behind many economic policies under the first EAC (1963-1977).

In Kenya’s third Republic, Kibaki helped re-establish the EAC. His government signed the Customs Union Protocol ( 2005), the Common Market Protocol (2009) and initiated negotiations for the East African Monetary Union Protocol, which was signed in 2013. It was during Kibaki’s tenure that Rwanda and Burundi joined the EAC in July 2007, paving the way for South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo to follow suit in September 2016 and April 2022, respectively.

The more the merrier

Fourth is the idea that the more the merrier. Beyond the EAC, Kibaki pushed the agenda of regional economic integration further North. On March 2, 2012, he invited the Presidents of South Sudan and Ethiopia to the groundbreaking for the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport (Lapsset) corridor project. With an estimated cost of Sh2.5 trillion, Lapsset is touted as Eastern Africa’s largest and most ambitious infrastructure project and “a model infrastructure corridor for the African continent” that forms part of the envisioned Equatorial Land Bridge that traverses from Lapsset Port to Douala in Cameroon.

Fifth is the thinking that sustainable regional peace and security are enablers of development. In this context, Kibaki presided over the Nairobi Conference that agreed on the formation of the Transitional Federal Government (TFG) of Somalia and led to the signing of a landmark agreement by warring factions in Somalia in 2004. Abdullahi Yusuf Ahmed was elected as President on October 10, 2004.

Kibaki also brokered the Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA), also known as the Naivasha Agreement, signed by the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) and the government of Sudan on January 9, 2005. A referendum held on January 9-15, 2011 ushered South Sudan to independence. “We owe the freedom we enjoy today to Mwai Kibaki,” said President Kiir.

Diminishing development assistance from traditional partners in the West forced the Kibaki administration to adopt a ‘Look-East Policy’ as a key pillar of Kenya’s post-Cold War diplomacy. With China at its core, this policy reduced Kenya’s dependence on the West.

However, Kibaki struck a strategic balance between the “Look East” policy and the West based on Kenya’s interests.

Investment opportunities

In a strategic visit to the US in October 2003, Kibaki’s was interested in America’s support for governance reforms, the fight against HIV/Aids, tuberculosis and malaria; support for war against terror and promotion of trade and investment opportunities especially through the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA).

Twice, Kibaki was forced to defend Kenya’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He invoked pan-Africanism to neutralise negative globalism when the Hague-based International Criminal Court (ICC) unilaterally intervened and indicted six Kenyans in regard to the 2008 post-election violence. Kibaki’s diplomatic offensive had triumphed. A strong public stance in defence of Kenya by the African Union forced the court to eventually drop all the Kenyan cases.

Second, Kibaki became the first Kenyan president to wage a systematic war across the country’s borders when the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) troops entered southern Somalia in 2011, in hot pursuit of al-Shabaab fighters.

In March 2012, Kibaki’s government declared the operation completed and Kenyan troops were rehatted and incorporated into the African Union Mission to Somalia (Amison).