Key issues the High Court will determine after reggae pause

During the March 2018 ‘handshake’ between President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, the duo issued a joint communique on “Building Bridges to a new Kenya”. Subsequently, the President appointed an advisory task force that he later converted into a steering committee. The task force’s main charge was to identify the country’s broad challenges and make practical recommendations.

The steering committee’s central responsibility was to collect and collate views from Kenyans and develop constitutional, legal, policy and administrative recommendations necessary to guarantee Kenya’s sustainable unity.

Collection of signatures

On November 25, 2020, the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2020, a product of the steering committee report, was published and collection of signatures commenced.

On December 10, 2020, the BBI secretariat submitted 4.4 million signatures to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

On January 26, 2021, the IEBC announced the verification of 1,140,485 signatures, surpassing the one million required number.

On the same date, the IEBC submitted the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2020 to the 47 county assemblies for their consideration within a three-month period.

Interim order

Since the BBI constitutional amendment process began, several suits have been lodged in the High Court challenging its legality. On February 8, 2021, the High Court delivered an interim order, after consolidating seven such cases.

In the 33-page ruling, the High Court, in the case of David Ndii & others versus the Attorney General &others, stated: “(W)e hereby order that a conservatory order be and is hereby issued restraining the IEBC from facilitating and subjecting the Constitutional (Amendment) Bill, 2020 to a referendum or taking any further action to advance the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020, pending the hearing and determination of these (seven) consolidated petitions.”

The court explained that in issuing the conservatory order, it was not delving into the substance of the cases.

In the course of appointing the bench, the then Chief Justice had remarked that each petition raised substantial questions of law.

The seven consolidated suits have raised about 17 issues for determination. Some of these are: Are there parts of the 2010 Constitution that cannot be amended because they form the core or “eternity clauses” or basic structure of the Constitution, which must always remain intact? Was the entire BBI process, culminating in the launch of the constitution amendment bill, birthed constitutionally?

Is the BBI constitutional bill a popular initiative as envisaged under Article 257 of the 2010 Constitution? Was there a legislation or administrative structure governing the collection, endorsement, presentation and verification of the signatures? Can the county assemblies and Parliament alter or improve the contents of the constitutional amendment bill so as to incorporate views emanating from public participation? Should the amendment be voted for by citizens as one amendment or as multiple questions?

Lawful entity

Can a constitutional amendment, as opposed to the IEBC, predetermine constituencies and their allocation? Was the Steering Committee on the Implementation of the Building Bridges recommendations a lawful entity with a mandate to promote constitutional changes? Is the current IEBC legally constituted to conduct a referendum? Could a Parliament declared unconstitutional by the Chief Justice process the constitutional bill if passed by the county assemblies? Has public participation taken place in the entire constitutional amendment process?

A careful reading of the High Court’s interim ruling in the David Ndii case suggests that several issues could be critical in the substantive case. I will highlight a few without going into analysis. That I leave to the learned judges.

In paragraph 9 of the ruling, it is pointed out that the county assemblies can consider the constitutional Bill by way of Notice of Motion, which when seconded is followed by debate and voting. Alternatively, the BBI constitutional bill could be introduced as a Public Bill, which must involve public participation.

If either Kioni’s Referendum Bill No. 11 of 2020 or Cheptumo’s Referendum (No.2) Bill No.14 of 2020 had been passed, then a legal framework for constitutional amendment would arguably exist. As of now, only the constitutional referendum and electoral law provisions as well as IEBC regulations are available for guidance.

Whether in the 90-day time-frame given to county assemblies’ adequate public participation will occur may be the elephant in the room.

In paragraph 28 of the ruling, the Siaya County Assembly’s one-day public participation was highlighted. Also, one could question whether the Baringo County Assembly gave its residents adequate opportunity for public participation.

Public participation on the constitutional bill should involve all citizens within a county whether they are literate or not.

Public fora preceded by civic education are necessary for constitutional review. If for legal bills, policies and other matters, county assemblies do hold public fora, this should be replicated for the BBI constitutional proposals. Token or symbolic public participation should be avoided.

Further, we must ask: In a popular initiative, when does public participation occur? Is it during the collection of the constitutional proposals by the promoters, or after the bill is placed before the IEBC but prior signature endorsement, or when the bill goes to the county assemblies, and later to Parliament?

The High Court has indicated that even if those responsible for processing constitutional amendments act unconstitutionally at any stage, it will still review and possibly invalidate their actions.

In the court’s language, there is no doctrine of constitutional fait accompli. Therefore, all those involved in constitutional reform must religiously follow the law.

2022 elections

For the IEBC, which has been temporarily stopped from undertaking anything to do with the referendum, a dilemma exists regarding how to separate referendum activities from those concerning 2022 elections.

One question that is yet to be directly canvassed is whether there are BBI constitutional proposals outside the referendum scope of Articles 255 and 257 which will require passage by a simple majority of Parliament after the county assemblies’ verdict.

The David Ndii interim ruling does not, as is to be expected, dispose the substantive case.

However, for a keen observer, it has allowed us to have a peek into the judicial mind.

All involved stakeholders should conduct their affairs judiciously taking into account the relevant constitutional and legal imperatives.