Kenyans owe Gicheru a debt of gratitude

Did Mr Paul Gicheru jump, or was he pushed?

Mr Gicheru, the Kenyan lawyer wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for allegedly corrupting witnesses, answered this question during his pre-trial on Friday.

While protesting his innocence, he said he had presented himself to the Hague-based court of his on his own volition and even offered to represent himself in the case that could see him spend up to five years in a foreign jail.

But the circumstances surrounding his surprise surrender to the Dutch authorities last Monday, including the timing, mean the case will always be the subject of all manner of speculation.

Some people say he didn’t even have to go there. He had a High Court order protecting him from extradition to the Netherlands and enjoyed a privileged status in society as the chairman of a State corporation.

The other reason the rumour mills won’t stop is the coincidence of the Gicheru case with the start of, politically speaking, Kenya’s silly season.

Actually, the stage was set for conspiracy theories about it way back in January, when Deputy President William Ruto spoke of a scheme by a political cartel to have the ICC case against him revived.

Given that the charges against Mr Gicheru are related to witnesses in the Ruto case, which collapsed in 2016, the DP’s supporters will most likely take his TV interview in January for a prophesy fulfilled.

The speculation notwithstanding, Kenyans owe Mr Gicheru a debt of gratitude for bringing the ICC back to the national conversation.

The last time the court regularly made news headlines in the country we literally dodged a bullet in the subsequent elections in 2013.

Although a section of politicians made it the target of attacks on campaign platforms, they mostly watched their tongues and avoided the kind of toxic hate speech that was blamed for the eruption of the bloody post-election violence in 2007 and 2008.

Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto, the two most prominent members of the so-called Ocampo Six initially charged with crimes against humanity related to the violence, assumed the roles of chief peace evangelists.

Where they had been in the opposing camps accused of inciting the post-election violence, they closed ranks and rallied both sets of supporters to keep the peace in 2013.

Ahead of the next election in 2022, they have fallen out and the country is once again witnessing toxic political rhetoric that could inflame tensions.

Two people died in Murang’a last month after rival groups fought during a visit to the area by the Deputy President.

With their record of getting away with impunity, the tough law enforcement measures recently proposed by the National Security Advisory Council may not amount to much.

A freshly looming shadow of the ICC will help scare them off.

jkotieno@ke.nationmedia.com @otienootieno