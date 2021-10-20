Kenya: Where politics doesn’t sleep

William Ruto and Raila Odinga

Deputy President William Ruto (left) shakes hnads with ODM leader Raila Odinga during the Mashujaa Day celebrations at Wang’uru Stadium in Kirinyaga County on October 20, 2021.
 

Photo credit: DPPS
Charles Onyango-Obbo

By  Charles Onyango-Obbo

Journalist, writer and curator of the Wall of Great Africans

What you need to know:

  • Kenya has probably surpassed the United States as the country where, immediately after one general election ends, the campaign for the next one starts.
  • Why is election campaigning such a perverse fact of Kenyan daily life? And why do people turn out in large numbers?

Kenya’s next general election is 10 months away but you wouldn’t know it from how frenetic the campaigning is. It seems like the vote is taking place on Friday.

