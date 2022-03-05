Kenya’s word of advice to Russia: Don’t fan flames of empire

Martin Kimani

Kenya’s Ambassador to the UN, Martin Kimani.
 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Gerry Loughran

Former long-serving editor at the Daily Nation. He writes the weekly Letter from London.

What you need to know:

  • Addressing an emergency session of the UN Security Council, Kimani warned Russian President Putin against stoking the “embers of dead empires”.
  • Speaking after Putin had ordered troops into breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, Kimani drew parallels with Africa.

Amidst the torrent of comment and condemnation unleashed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a powerful speech by Martin Kimani, Kenya’s delegate at the United Nations, won widespread praise.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.