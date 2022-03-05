Kenya’s word of advice to Russia: Don’t fan flames of empire

Amidst the torrent of comment and condemnation unleashed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a powerful speech by Martin Kimani, Kenya’s delegate at the United Nations, won widespread praise.

Addressing an emergency session of the UN Security Council, Kimani warned Russian President Vladimir Putin against stoking the “embers of dead empires” in a futile and dangerous nostalgia for times long gone.

Kenya and other African countries had reacted to their colonial legacy by accepting the borders imposed on them by the colonists, Kimani said, but only to look forward to a hitherto unknown greatness.

Kimani holds a doctorate in war studies from King’s College, London and an undergraduate degree from the University of New Hampshire in the United States. According to the UN, he was formerly a high official in Kenya’s efforts against terrorism and extremism.

Speaking after Putin had ordered troops into breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, Kimani drew parallels with Africa.

Use of force to change borders

“Kenya and almost every African country was birthed by the ending of empire,” he said. “Our borders were drawn in the distant metropoles of London, Paris and Lisbon, with no regard for the ancient nations that they cleaved apart.”

However, highlighting the pragmatism of Africa’s leaders in the 1960s, Kimani argued, “At independence, had we chosen to pursue states on the basis of ethnic, racial or religious homogeneity, we would still be waging bloody wars these many decades later. “Instead, we agreed that we would settle for the borders that we inherited, but we would still pursue continental political, economic and legal integration. Rather than form nations that looked ever backwards into history with a dangerous nostalgia, we chose to look forward to a greatness which none of our many peoples had ever known.”

Kimani’s condemnation of the use of force to change borders was an eloquent riposte to a rambling and disjointed speech just hours earlier in which Putin bemoaned the disintegration of the Soviet Union in 1991.

Hearing the delegate of an African nation telling a world superpower where it had gone wrong and how it could take a lesson from the African experience might have been a first for many diplomats at the world body.

However, the similarity of the two situations is incontestable and perhaps the Russian leadership will one day look back with belated recognition of the truth in Mr Kimani’s words.

***

Some 60 years ago, Carol Allison, then aged six, spent a year in Edinburgh with her grandmother, who kindly opened a bank account in her name. Every week, she went to the bank and deposited a single shilling.

Just recently, the grown-up Carol was tidying her house when she came across the long-forgotten Edinburgh bank book. It showed that her deposits totalled £2.50.

Curious, Carol took the book to her local bank, where she learned that interest accrued over the years meant the account was now worth £250 – and the money was still there for her to collect.

In a similar way, a friend of mine came across a document which showed that an uncle had bought him a £1 Premium Bond for his 11th birthday back in 1957. The Premium Bond scheme involves a monthly draw for bond holders, with prizes ranging from £25 to £1 million.

Having changed addresses at least twice since those days, my friend wondered if his bond had struck lucky over the subsequent 65 years and a large sum of money was simply waiting to be collected.

With bated breath, he contacted the lottery and learned that he was indeed the registered holder of a single bond, but alas, it had won nothing over six and a half decades.

This, he concluded sadly, was hardly surprising, since the odds on a single Premium Bond winning a prize are calculated at 34,500 to one.

***

Finally, sadly, an end to statements made in American courts of law:

Attorney: She had three children, right?

Witness: Yes. Attorney:

How many were boys?

Witness: None.

Attorney: Were there any girls?

Witness: Your Honour, I think I need a different attorney. Can I get a new attorney?

***

Attorney: How was your first marriage terminated?

Witness: By death.

Attorney: And by whose death was it terminated?

Witness: Take a guess.

***

Attorney: Can you describe this individual?

Witness: He was about medium height and had a beard.

Attorney: Was this a male or female?

Witness: Unless the circus was in town, I’m going with male.

***

And lastly:

Attorney: Doctor, before you performed the autopsy, did you check for a pulse?

Witness: No.

Attorney: Did you check for blood pressure?

Witness: No.

Attorney: Did you check for breathing?

Witness: No.

Attorney: So then it is possible that the patient was alive when you began the autopsy?

Witness: No.

Attorney: How can you be so sure, doctor?

Witness: Because his brain was sitting in a jar on my desk.

Attorney: I see, but could the patient have still been alive, nonetheless?