Kenya’s ties with other countries a key election issue

Kenya’s enviable geological position, climate diversity ranging from beaches to mountains and forests and the existence of beloved wildlife make it a place that many want to visit and get to know.

These people range from Kenyans, many of whom are very proud to call this nation home, to our neighbours in the region and fellow Africans across the continent, all the way to the wider international community.

Beyond being a desirable destination, Kenya remains for Kenyans, and as such must contend with all matters arising from its international positioning from its own perspective.

The first of these is with regard to matters affecting our immediate neighbours, many of whom are fellow members of the East African Community.

This bloc, organised under the aspirational motto of “One People, One Destiny”, harbours mainly economic dreams for collective progress, including a monetary union, a customs union and a functional common market.

More complex conversations, however, are urgently needed with regard to each country spurring the next towards the best human-centred outcomes, to ensure the collective dignity of the region’s people.

One example is the current crisis facing the Maa people in Tanzania, who are on the verge of losing their ancestral land in Ngorongoro.

This is not the kind of topic bloc members should remain silent about. This and other related issues must feature in Kenyan electoral campaigns, as the incoming president will have to take it on.

Dynamic AU member

Kenya is also a dynamic member of the African Union and is engaged in key multilateral diplomacy efforts and sitting on relevant committees and councils for needed conversations, strategy and policymaking.

One core engagement is around the Continental Free Trade Agreement, which seeks to open up trade across borders.

This would mean countless opportunities for Kenyans in other African countries, and for other Africans in Kenya.

It would drive recovery from the 2020/21 economic slumps occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The next president and government must comprehensively explore this topic in the ongoing campaigns.

Internationally, a big concern is Kenya’s massive infrastructure loans, especially with China but also with the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, with terms that the public is not clear about.

There is rising worry that loan repayments may be actioned unexpectedly and that they are likely to make an already difficult cost of living situation even more untenable.

As such, the ongoing political campaigns should deeply delve into how to help Kenyans understand the status of the national balance sheet, what we owe, and what the plan is to cushion the public from the shocks arising from the repayment process.

Kenya’s future not only depends on what goes on within our borders but also on harmonious and progressive relationships with other nations.

Any aspiring leader must therefore share a strong vision for not only our own gains but those of our many international intentions and relationships.