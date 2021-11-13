Kenya’s steady rise as a soft power in the Horn of Africa  

in this file from from 2019, President Uhuru Kenyatta and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali converse during the official opening of the Debre Birhan Industrial Park in the Amhara Region of Ethiopia.

By  Peter Kagwanja

Chief Executive Africa Policy Institute

What you need to know:

  • A calamitous war in Ethiopia’s Tigray region that started on November 4, 2020 is now spilling over into other regions. 
  • As of 2021, Kenya was ranked as the 12th most powerful African country by its conventional fighting capacity.

There is a growing hype about Kenya becoming a regional power or hegemon in the Horn of Africa. One even senses a seething unease about Kenya as “shy power”, unwilling to replace Ethiopia as a regional military power and to flex its muscle in the conflict-prone region.

