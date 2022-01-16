Kenya’s poverty created by leaders

Dollar sack

53 per cent of Kenyans were reported to have sunk into poverty, a jump of 15 per cent from previous levels.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Kaltum Guyo

Legal researcher

More Kenyans sink into poverty. That was this newspaper’s headline last Tuesday. It wrote that 53 per cent of Kenyans were reported to have sunk into poverty, a jump of 15 per cent from previous levels.

