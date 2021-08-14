Kenya’s politics of changing hues but constant picture 

Uhuru

President Uhuru Kenyatta (centre) when he met political leaders including ODM leader Raila Odinga, Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya) and Gideon Moi (Kanu) at State House Mombasa on August 10, 2021.

Photo credit: PSCU

By  Tom Mshindi

Former Chief Editor of the Nation Group

What you need to know:

  • The President was a bit disingenuous to invite them to Mombasa at this time to try to twist their arms.
  • The Mombasa meeting happened just because it was being hosted by the President.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s failure to get the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) leaders to expressly back Mr Raila Odinga as the candidate to run against United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party’s William Ruto during their meeting in Mombasa early last week splashes another hue on what is an already very fascinating picture.

