Kenya’s politics of changing hues but constant picture 

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s failure to get the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) leaders to expressly back Mr Raila Odinga as the candidate to run against United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party’s William Ruto during their meeting in Mombasa early last week splashes another hue on what is an already very fascinating picture.

It could appear that so far, Mr Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper Party) and Musalia Mudavadi (Amani National Congress) are sticking to their position that it is their turn to be supported by Mr Odinga.

The two have accused Mr Odinga of dishonesty and have walked out of the NASA alliance under which promises had been made and broken. The two gentlemen can’t be seen to be so rudderless that you walk out of a union today and walk back in tomorrow even before the cups you used for the last tea have been cleared off the table.

The President was a bit disingenuous to invite them to Mombasa at this time to try to twist their arms. For what is being offered to these two, plus Gideon Moi (of Kanu) and Moses Wetang’ula (Ford Kenya) to make them back Mr Odinga for President?

This being tribal Kenya, the math is not adding up, especially with the fate of the BBI referendum Bill yet to be conclusively decided. The OKA leaders are seeing a scarcity of portions for sharing. The four of them have to be taken care of, as must Mr Odinga’s loyalists from his family and larger Luo sub-nation.

Anointed successor

Also eyeing that pot are steadfast supporters (and by extension their communities) like Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, Ali Hassan Joho, James Ongwae and Alfred Mutua.

Mr Odinga must also apportion a decent portion of the kill to the Kikuyu community which, having accepted that they will not run for President (Speaker Justin Muturi may disagree), will want a sizable reward and assurance of protection and influence.

Against such a hard backdrop, the Mombasa meeting happened just because it was being hosted by the President. We saw the body language in the video clips that were released – Mr Odinga and Mr Musyoka did not even share the Covid-19 arm tap! The latter had just launched his 2022 campaign. Mr Odinga has been releasing his manifesto in bits, consolidating his support and reassuring diplomats that he will be a safe pair of hands as President.

So, who is fooling who in this picture?

The President is fighting a rearguard battle to clear egg that should not be in his face in the first place. Having failed to “surprise” Kenyans with his promised choice for successor, he now appears stuck with his “handshake brother” who many – including myself – thought was not going to be the anointed successor.

Now he knows Mr Odinga stands the best chance of beating Deputy President Ruto for the top seat. The other actors know this too. None of them can beat Dr Ruto singly, or even jointly, without Mr Odinga. And given the lightweight tribal heft each one carries, the OKA quartet needs Mr Odinga more than he needs them.

NASA will reincarnate

In all likelihood, therefore, there will be a deal of sorts before too long, with all four or some of them announcing that “personal differences” must not stand in the path of a key objective of defeating “hustlers” that have no legitimacy to rule!

So, the race will still be between Mr Odinga and Dr Ruto. NASA will reincarnate with President Kenyatta as the resurrector. Some or all in the OKA formation will benefit – if they win – in a game devoid of Wanjiku’s involvement.

These guys, who fought tooth and nail to defeat then candidate Uhuru Kenyatta, will now be fighting from the same corner to subdue the one person that is generally believed to have “won” the presidency for Mr Kenyatta, not once, not twice, but three times.

Such is the reality that informs my belief that the current structure of our politics is so abnormal it makes nonsense of any attempt to put Wanjiku at the centre of it. She knows that her role is to cheer the politicians in exchange for sugar, alcohol or some loose change.

It explains her cynicism and dismissal of well-intentioned young leaders seeking leadership to change lives! She knows her life will not change just because the same characters that have bought her vote for a mug of beer before, are now offering the same beer for some political concoction served as top-down, middle-out or bottom-up magic!