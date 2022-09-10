Kenya’s evolving hopes in a new administration

As Kenyans prepare for the swearing-in of their fifth President, Dr William Samoei Ruto, a crucial time emerges to inspire hope in the new administration’s function as a portal to new possibilities.

With many plans underway for as seamless a transition of power as possible, Kenyans remember that beyond instruments and symbols being handed over, the ambitions of the people of Kenya are also getting a new custodian.

This new power dispensation opens up much to consider.

First of all, the Supreme Court was right to assert that such a small difference in votes between the two lead electoral candidates would leave millions deeply disappointed with the electoral outcome.

This being said, any president-elect is still the president of all Kenyans, including those not eligible to vote, those who couldn’t, those who didn’t want to vote, and more.

One of the nation’s greatest hopes is, therefore, that structurally marginalised Kenyans will finally arrive and stay at the core of this new administration.

It’s further desired that the needs of those without access, privilege or class guide central decision-making and action for the next five years.

Dreams dashed

Secondly, Kenyans have had countless dreams dashed over the past two years, with Covid-19 ravaging global economies, causing significant loss of life and livelihoods, alongside inequities.

Further, the vagaries of climate change, alongside the Russia-Ukraine conflict affecting the core economic activity — agriculture — have dealt with a critical number of Kenyans violently.

Children have equally grappled with interrupted school terms, malnutrition, increased sexual abuse, teen pregnancies and period poverty.

These steadily increasing problems have over the past few years turned from emergent issues to acute crises needing solutions.

Thirdly, Kenyans aspire to be served by an administration bound by its constitutional mandate to serve everyone equally, beyond words and promises.

They desire a government that remains accessible to all, that keeps its people in the loop about its decisions, that rigorously engages with a media whose independence it protects, and one that stays in constant constructive conversation with its opposition.

These characteristics would make this a regime of the people. As Dr Ruto takes the highest office in the land, Kenyans anticipate that he will remain guided by the same ideals that fuel them.

The work ahead is challenging, with increased awareness of Kenya’s massive national debt and creditors calling; skyrocketing costs of living as maize flour and fuel subsidies run out, and many more.

The people’s yearning for caring leadership is urgent as this is the time for courageous captains to solve complex challenges.

If the incoming government demonstrates comprehensive awareness of these linked and layered difficulties and takes quick action by diving into the mire, it will have a strong chance of coming out on top.