Kenya’s bigger danger is tyranny based on House majority

Talks of a mediation between President William Ruto and Mr Raila Odinga moderated by either Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Cyril Ramaphosa (South Africa) or former Nigeria President Olusegun Obasanjo suggest that there is a grave conflict between the Kenyan President and his (losing) presidential challenger that calls for international mediation. But there is no such conflict in the country.

There is nothing on the deck at the moment that suggests a conflict of the type that followed the 2007 election in which dissatisfaction over the results directly triggered the violence that followed. The outcome of the 2022 presidential election has been conclusively arbitrated on and the losers accepted the apex court ruling, even if they said they disagreed with it.

What we are seeing are not violent protests against the legitimacy of the government of President Ruto, although the Azimio party leaders have included two demands they want discussed that relate to election management and the 2022 election results. Rather the agitation is a direct response to the Finance Act 2023 that the government has passed to raise revenues to meet its operational and developmental commitments for 2023/2024.

The proposed plans are being opposed as punitive and insensitive to the very difficult circumstances that a vast majority of Kenyans are already living under. Being good politicians, the Azimio leadership has seized the opportunity presented by the anger and frustration against the Finance Act to try force a conversation that goes beyond reducing the price of maize flour, petrol, energy and other essentials.

Tragedy

And this is the tragedy that we confront as a country. Perpetual conflation of immediate unsatisfactory circumstances with long-running unresolved issues to create confusion and unnecessary complication of the reality and the issues that need resolving. If, for example, the President agreed that the Finance Act is suspended today, the demonstrations may cease but the prices of unga and petrol will not drop unless there is an artificial intervention – most likely a subsidy.

Our unending quarrels around the electoral injustices, unfair distribution of resources, tribalism in resource allocation, historical injustices, corruption, etc, will remain simmering, waiting for another trigger to flare up, most likely a perceived injustice at the next election in 2027.

Finance Act 2023

The challenge around the Finance Act 2023 will be overcome whether or not the President and Mr Odinga hold talks. With the Court of Appeal ruling on Friday setting aside the earlier conservatory order of the High Court that suspended the implementation of all the provisions of the Act, the government is free to start collecting the taxes and effect the other initiatives contained in that Act.

The court ruling is unlikely to stop the demonstrations because the people are not interested in the court’s opinion. To them it is a matter of survival that neither the court nor a mediation is likely to resolve. It is instructive however that the people’s action is not spontaneous, yet. They are responding to instructions from the Azimio leadership to come out and show their displeasure.

All this is to say that this mediation talk is not very helpful now because it is not going to address anything substantive. We are not at war to require ceasefire and a mediated conversation. Our bread and butter issues that have given Azimio the opportunity to call for demonstrations will not be resoled because a current or ex-president from a friendly country wishes it so.

Mediation will await a bloodier opportunity that is surely to emerge when a leader inspired by a more longer-term vision of a better Kenya, or a persuasive warmonger that sees a lasting solution in a properly divided country successfully exhorts Kenyans to act to achieve either objective.

But we can avoid this. President Ruto and Mr Odinga know first-hand what the country’s real challenges are. They have variously been at the centre of half-hearted efforts to address these or have contributed to circumstances that have created acute tension and conflict. Any conversation they need to have must surely be a search for the best option to achieve long-term stability and institutionalism of good governance.

I submit the place to start is Parliament and the person to start the dialogue is the President through the Kenya Kwanza teams. The President must resist the obvious concerted efforts to convert the National Assembly and the Senate into lapdog instruments to bludgeon opposition and satisfy the urge to revenge for past indiscretions against him and to build a tyranny based on a parliamentary majority.

He may succeed now but the legacy of such an edifice is to sustain existing and create fresh legitimate grievances whose future resolve will visit much pain to those he may think he is protecting now.