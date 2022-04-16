Kenya right to stand up to oil bullies

The public anger over the fuel shortage and price hikes in the country in recent weeks, attributed to oil marketing companies protesting about non-payment of subsidy arrears, was inevitable.

The crisis is expected to slowly ease in the coming days and weeks after the government announced Thursday that it had paid up and introduced measures to improve the logistics of getting supplies to different parts of the country. Yet, we mustn’t forget that things could have got much worse. Fuel crises, like the kind we experienced, can destabilise a country in a way even a military coup can’t.

In January, protests erupted in Kazakhstan against a New Year increase in the prices of liquid petroleum gas (LPG). Unlike in Kenya where we mostly use LPG for cooking, Kazakhstanis largely use it to fuel their cars. The protests soon escalated into widespread riots, with thousands of people storming and burning government buildings, including the president’s residence. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s government survived only after he declared a nationwide state of emergency and ordered police to shoot to kill.

To put it into perspective, Kazakhstan is an oil producer, not an oil importer like Kenya. The country is the largest oil producer in central Asia and the second largest in the OPEC+ group of top oil producers, behind Russia.

If governments learnt one important lesson from the political instability in Kazakhstan, it is that oil is a national security commodity. Any government that won’t cushion its citizens from soaring fuel prices would, thus, be courting trouble.

Of course, you won’t hear this from your favourite mercenary economic think tank, which takes up PR/lobbying work most of the time. The government was, therefore, right to stand up to the oil cartel bullies that orchestrated an artificial oil crisis, putting the country at risk of social unrest.

Kenya has its economic challenges, some of them self-inflicted and others very much beyond its control such as the Covid-19 pandemic and the European/American war in Ukraine. But it is not a banana republic by any stretch like those West African countries where oil companies call the shots and prop up corrupt regimes in exchange for national oil reserves.

The patronising attitude of the oil companies was unmistakable in a gleeful statement issued by one of the companies on Thursday – hours after Energy Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma confirmed the deportation of its chief executive.

The statement sought to give the impression that the executive had made a routine business travel to a European capital to brief his bosses on the Kenyan oil market. This was a not-so-clever way of saying: Sorry Kenyan authorities, we are ultimately not answerable to you for what we do in your country and how we do it.