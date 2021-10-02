Kenya Power, an anatomy of economic sabotage and glaring, shameless impunity

Kenya Power

Kenya power workers fix power transmission poles. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Mutuma Mathiu

Editorial Director

Nation Media Group

 In mid-May this year, the Nation got a complaint from a horticultural farmer in Nakuru. Kenya Power, the electricity utility, had sent the farmer a bill of Sh709,964 for one of the meters on his farm.

