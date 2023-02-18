Kenya needs a utilitarian philosophy

Kenya remains a poor country despite the dazzling buildings and lights that dot its urban landscape.

The wealth of a country is measured in terms of gross domestic product (GDP). This is the total value of goods and services produced in a country at any given time.

This figure is usually divided by the population of any given country to get GDP per capita, or per person.

Kenya’s GDP per capita averages USD2,000 or thereabouts.

Kenya is ranked about 143th among about 180 countries in the world.

Notwithstanding various economic and political shocks, Kenya’s GDP per capita has been on an upward trend since 2002. However, other countries have developed faster, hence our GDP per capita world ranking has deteriorated.

Regionally, Kenya remains a better economy but Asiatic countries have fared better if World Bank publications are anything to go by.

Measuring any country's progress based on GDP remains problematic to many economists for a variety of reasons.

Income inequality

The most important one being the measure masks income inequality in a country.

A small elite can own huge amounts of wealth and hence account for a disproportionate share of GDP to the exclusion of masses.

That explains why another measure of countries’ wellbeing is important. That is measuring inequality by way of gini co- efficient.

The countries with the Highest Gini Coefficients (as a percentage), according to the World Bank, include South Africa (2014) 63.0, Namibia (2015) 59.1 and Suriname (1999) 57.9 .

Gini coefficient is thus a measure of inequality of income distribution in a population. Higher values indicate a higher level of inequality.

Kenya’s gini coefficient index was 59.2 as at 2015, the last time it was measured by a respected organisation. This shows Kenya is highly unequal.

From the above data, Kenyan economic problems are two. Its cake (GDP per capita) is small and unevenly distributed (gini coefficient index).

Whatever intervention that we, as a country, must aim for, increasing the size of the economy must go hand in hand with addressing income inequality.

Which is the best economic philosophy to remedy these twin problems of low economic output and inequality?

There are several economic philosophies. This article highlights the most impactful economic approaches as practised by various countries.

There is the command economic theory, which is basically a variant of Marxism.

This philosophy posits that government should have a larger control of the economy. Various sectors should be nationalised to serve common good.

Command economy

This theory holds the view that government control of key economic facets is the best way to achieve economic equality. Left-wing parties in developed democracies lean towards command economy.

There is evidence to demonstrate that a command economy can best achieve income equality. Countries like Cuba that lean left have low Gini coefficient. However, it's doubtful if command economy can achieve economic growth.

Eastern Europe had to abandon the command economic model to achieve economic development.

On the opposite side is free market economic theory. Right-wing political parties like the Republican party in the United States of America champion free market policies. This philosophy basically favours small government and a larger role for the private sector. Whereas indeed right-wing political parties have a better reputation for economic growth, their policies increase income inequality. Texas in the US is a bastion of right-wing Conservative government. It has a good economy but one of the highest gaps between the rich and poor.

The answer, therefore, lies between these two competing positions and philosophies.

That economic centre therefore entails pragmatism, which basically means whatever works, whether from the right or left of the spectrum.

Greatest happiness

There is a philosophy that reflects such a position. It’s called utilitarianism, which holds that the “greatest happiness for the greatest number”.

Jeremy Bentham and John Stuart Mill explained this philosophy.

Jeremy wrote The Introduction to the Principles of Morals and Legislation more than 200 years ago. He was an early champion for women rights, abolition of slavery and separation of state and religion.

This economic philosophic approach was adopted by Lee Quan Yew, leader of Singapore, who wrote From Third World to First: The Story of Singapore.

He implemented policies like housing projects that created jobs and opened up his country to foreign investors. Singapore became an outpost for companies intending to invest in Asia. He also invested in education, hence creating a well-educated workforce.

He pivoted away from Marxism despite being ethnic Chinese, which naturally would have made him an ally of communist China.

His success inspired Deng Xiaoping, who remade China, arguing from a utilitarian view: “It does not matter if the cat is black or white, as long as it catches the mice.”

Kenya needs to adopt a utilitarian philosophy. Whatever works, irrespective of its philosophical foundation, should be adopted to move Kenya forward.