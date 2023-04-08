Kenya needs a bipartisan strategy for lasting peace and liberty









On January 23, Azimio leader Raila Odinga sensationally told a rally in Nairobi that he had details of how his “ victory in the August 9, 2022 presidential election was stolen”. Kenya slid into a dangerous winter storm of violent protests.

In late March, Odinga launched weekly protests to pressurise President William Ruto’s government to reduce the cost of living, halt the recruitment of commissioners for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and ‘open the commission’s servers, which he believed would show he won last year’s presidential race. The government proscribed the mass action, but violence, looting and destruction of property escalated on March 20, 27 and 30. Three people died, 400 were injured and business and property worth billions lost— Sh2 billion on March 20 alone. The ensuing chaos and anarchy have cast a dark shadow over Kenya’s stability.

The country is still in the woods. President Ruto prefers a parliamentary path to the reform process. But Odinga wants a dialogue process along the lines of the 2008 ‘Serena Process’, which created the National Accord and Reconciliation Act (2008) and made him Prime Minister in a Grand Coalition government. Kenya is too important to be left to its wrangling power elite. In the past, Odinga struck power-sharing deals with Presidents Moi, Kibaki and Uhuru. Today, the best guarantee for lasting peace is a comprehensive response to the complex political situation to prevent Kenya’s slide into cataclysmic violence.

Eliminating extreme poverty, building an inclusive nation and strengthening oversight capacity are Kenya’s most crucial agenda in the 21st century. They should form the three planks of a comprehensive response to the 2023 post-election crisis. A viable implementation structure within the law is a Special Bipartisan Task Force on post-election reforms and stabilisation, to be established through an Executive Order (2023). The outcomes of the Task Force/Commission are three separate ‘White Papers’ along the line of the famous Sessional Paper Number 10 of 1965. Scientific and research-based solutions will feed into the bipartisan reform process via Parliament.

The first plank of the agenda for peace is eliminating extreme poverty by reforming the economy.

The campaign on the ‘cost of living’, now driving opposition protests, is opportunistic, populist and short-term. The architects of our Republic singled out poverty, disease and ignorance, as the three enemies of our people. In the 1960s, J M Kariuki warned against building “a Kenya of ten millionaires and ten million beggars”. But the poverty gap has been widening. In the 21st century, Kenya is becoming a country of “fifty billionaires and fifty million beggars”. The most important lesson from the invasion of the Kenyatta family farm is that a widening gap between the underclass (extremely poor) and the over-class (super-rich) has become an existential threat to Kenya’s stability.

‘Handshake’

The second plank of Kenya’s agenda for peace is building

an all-inclusive Kenyan nation firmly anchored on the values of justice, unity, peace and liberty. Focus should be on seven key areas. Conceptually, it is important to distinguish between

‘handshake’ and ‘power-sharing’. The two are as starkly different as a ‘hot dog’ (a quick snack) and a ‘dog’ (a canine)! The handshake is a sign of friendship, peace and unity. Nelson Mandela was described as a ‘man of many handshakes’. But power-sharing is perilous and destroys institutions such as the opposition . While attractive to peace negotiators, its logic is appeasement. As its hidden costs, power-sharing reproduces insurgent violence, rewards rebels with a share of state power ‘for the sake of peace’ and rewards violent rather than non-violent means to peace.

Two, also crucial is a nuanced understanding of the dynamics, actors and context of Kenya’s conflict.

An unfinished turf war between Dr Ruto and Mr Kenyatta that split the previously ruling Jubilee Party after the 2018 handshake is overlaid with a power tussle between Raila and Ruto over the 2022 election. A Ruto-Raila peace deal cannot guarantee durable peace. Three, while Ruto won the 2022 presidential election, and Kenya has a legitimate government, the protests reflect an insidious disregard of the doctrine of Peaceful Transfer of Power as the cornerstone of a stable democracy, including accepting the verdict of democratic institutions.

Four, even as article 37 of the Constitution protects the “peaceably and unarmed” protester, ‘the right to protest’ has been weaponised to force a post-election re-negotiation of power.

Five, a bi-partisan platform for citizen education is urgently needed. “An educated citizenry,” said Thomas Jefferson, “is a vital requisite for our survival as a free people.” Citizen education can eradicate the culture of goons, transform warriors and warlords to leaders and statesmen, create a noble enlightened citizenry, and stabilise democracy. Citizen education can ensure a nation’s sustainable peace and stability.

Six, electoral reforms should be about effective laws, not elite deals. Their focus should be on improving IEBC’s processes by fostering its enhanced impartiality, inclusiveness, transparency, integrity and accuracy.

Finally, Kenya should consider introducing a law that makes voting mandatory. The 21 countries with compulsory voting laws as of January 2023 have registered higher voter turnout, more than 80 per cent. In 2022, IEBC registered more than 22.1 voters, but only 14.2 million voted. Based on these figures, opposition pundits have pushed the spurious argument that with 7.2 million votes versus 14.8 million ‘Ruto is heading a minority government’.

Bipartisan team

The third plank of Kenya’s agenda for peace is to create laws and institutions to foster a strong oversight system. The bi-partisan team should finalise the new bill creating the office of the Leader of Opposition. Currently, the opposition is the weakest link in Kenya’s democracy.

Two, a strong civil society can serve as a space of multiple partnerships. A new law on a National Fund to support civil society work is needed.

Finally, a formal platform and capacity will enable Kenya to regularly review its democracy in a bipartisan and inclusive process, delivering an independent, scientific and binding report to manage the post-election political environment.