Kenya Inc needs a turnaround artist, not empty, divisive noise

Betrayed and sidelined by President Uhuru Kenyatta and battered ceaselessly by unelected powerhouse Raila Odinga for two-and-a-half years, Deputy President William Ruto has finally cracked and launched an expansive and provocative fightback.

It seems like an early bid for power by the self-declared peasant’s-son-come-good. He is rallying the struggling masses against the system that has rejected him.

The system, says his corner, is personified by Kenya’s landed, moneyed and propertied aristocrats, fronted by President Kenyatta, son of founding President Jomo Kenyatta; Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, son of Kenya’s second and longest-serving President Daniel Moi; and Mr Odinga, son of Kenya’s first Vice-President Oginga Odinga.

It is always a powerful populist pitch to pit the majority poor against the minority aristocrats, here represented by the powerful troika nicknamed ‘dynasties’. They are branded the DP’s and poor people’s nemeses and are accused of blocking poor folk from power.

The inevitable pushback is on, and, evidently, from reposed Kenyatta to reigning Kenyatta, the politics remains the same old same old. The DP’s strategy is the same old same old. Ditto President Kenyatta’s and Mr Odinga’s naked plot to derail Dr Ruto’s ambition.

Rhetorically reckless

They are bereft of ideas, barren of table issues, divisive and rhetorically reckless. Neither approach will rid Kenyans of the vicious cycle of sterile politicking or worsening poverty. May I, therefore, propose the following.

One, leading up to the 2022 General Election, Kenyans should debate whether the country should be run as a business. Yes, Kenya is not a corporation and you cannot run a country like a company, but there are ways firms deploy means, cultures and ideas, aspirations and strategies, which, if adopted, help make delivery of objectives, tasks and services by government ministries and departments, immediate and efficient, effective and pervasive.

Two, if this is so, then, Kenya Inc needs a turnaround artist leading a turnaround Cabinet tasked with turning around the enterprise. Why? Because Kenya has been left behind by Malaysia, Singapore and South Korea, with which it shared growth rates at independence.

As the Asian trio became newly industrialising countries in the 80s and entrenched economic tiger status, Kenya reversed into poverty, graft and debt. And for eight years, President Kenyatta has ignored Vision 2030, the blueprint to newly industrialising status.

Motivational acumen

The turnaround artist will require the following: President Kibaki’s patience; Equity’s James Mwangi’s hunger for success; Prof Kivutha Kibwana’s belief in the ability of ordinary people; Dr Fred Matiang’i’s work ethic; Premier Benjamin Netanyahu’s motivational acumen; and the precision of a surgeon with a scalpel.

The turnaround government will be ruthless because it will be in the business of making Kenya successful and earning profits for investors – the 47 million Kenyans.

Own projects

Three, while believing in the people’s ability, they have to encourage and incentivise them to work to deliver; involve them in decision-making and participation in execution; and to engage in post-mortem analyses of results. Yes, the people must buy into and own projects and processes.

Four, that leads to inclusivity. Kenya’s next leaders must ensure every individual and region partakes in the ownership of the wealth of the county and country and its production, and participates in making decisions about its deployment and protection. The contribution of each Kenyan should be appreciated so that each individual belongs.

Five, indeed, this is what devolution was created to achieve. It is why the next leadership must strengthen devolution by, for example, expanding public participation in economic activities. This should be based on lessons gleaned since the advent of devolution in 2013, local and foreign bench-marking tours, and investment fairs by counties. Expanding public participation in creation of wealth will involve the majority of Kenyans in production and, therefore, grow the economy.

Back to square one. What issues should inform the 2022 General Election? These: running county and national governments like businesses; resetting the politics button to (II of G) Issues and Ideas of Growth; restarting Vision 2030; re-energising devolution; and restating inclusivity.

