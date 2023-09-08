Kenya has come a long way in finding its voice in the continent and beyond

At the Africa Climate Summit, which took place at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre this week, Kenya’s history-making exploits came full circle. I have had the privilege to continuously interact with Mzee Donald Kaniaru, that venerable diplomatic warhorse, from fairly close quarters, over four decades.

Once or twice, he mentioned that the first home of the United Nations Environment Programme, UNEP, was the KICC. I believe that this account was confirmed to me by Prof. F. X. Njenga, the late towering genius of public international law, at whose feet I sat in the late 1990s and learnt a couple of things about international and environmental law, including the arcane components of protocols, conventions, agreements, treaties and other instruments.

After failing to host the headquarters of the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation, UNIDO, in 1965, Kenya’s delegation regrouped and turned up in Stockholm for the United Nations conference on the Human Environment, better prepared. It was at the Stockholm Conference that the fragility of our environment formally entered public consciousness as a shared global concern. Team Kenya tabled a strong bid, then entered into the mystifying diplomatic theatre of intricate negotiation and bargaining until its bid was finally adopted in the 27 Session of the United Nations General Assembly of 1972.

The government identified a swathe of land which formerly comprised tea plantations on the capital’s outskirts and designated it to be the Reserved United Nations Development Area, which we know as RUNDA.

But Kenya was not participating in international diplomacy just to claim hosting privileges of multilateral organisations. We have been very fortunate to be able to field formidable contingents of technical experts and negotiators, who have made strong and innovative contributions to the transformation of global institutions.

For example, shortly after the Stockholm Conference, Kenya came to the rescue as the international community grappled with the seemingly intractable challenge of balancing the rights of coastal and land-locked states to the economic resources and benefits in what is now understood as the Blue Economy.

In 1977, Kenya submitted to the United Nations Committee on the Sea Bed a proposal to define a special formula to meet the special interests of coastal states over the sea adjacent to the territorial sea. Subsequently, it refined this proposal in draft articles on the Exclusive Economic Zone beyond the territorial sea, an innovation that is widely acknowledged as the brainchild of Prof. F. X. Njenga and now recognised as an institutional anchor of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Whilst the Nairobi Conference of 1982 has devolved into UNEP’s tenth anniversary, the Nairobi Declaration, and its focus on the need to sustain implementation of the Stockholm Action Plan certainly did set the stage for the 1992 United Nations Conference on the Environment and Development in Rio de Janeiro, where Kenya showed up with extraordinary confidence, embodied so memorably by president Daniel arap Moi’s authoritative contribution.

In any event, Rio gave the world the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, which instituted the absolute recalibration of the international climate action paradigm. Its 1997 Kyoto Protocol mobilised industrialised countries to recognise the contribution of industrial emissions to the build-up of green house gases, and committed the international community to take measures, based on the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities, to reduce them in order to keep global warming at bay. Subsequent enhancements and refinements were introduced in the Doha agreements.

At the United Nations Climate Change Conference of 2015, in Paris, a long-term international instrument was negotiated and adopted, with the objective of committing parties to keep through climate change mitigation, adaptation and financing in order to keep the rise of global temperature under 2 degrees celsius.

It is the unimpressive performance of wealthy industrialised countries of the global north in the implementation of the Paris Agreement targets, and their neglect of the disproportionate adverse impact of climate change on their counterparts in the Global South, that has instigated unprecedented Pan-African mobilisation to bring African leadership, voices and sustainable development needs into the global climate action discourse.

In keeping with a well-established multilateral tradition , Nairobi, and KICC, were natural choices of venue for environmental diplomacy. When I saw our unassuming technocrats rally behind the president to develop and negotiate the Nairobi Declaration, I was reminded of the inspiring war stories of Njenga, Kaniaru and other illustrious Kenyans who have held their own on the global stage and done this country proud in multilateral diplomacy. I also mourned the incalculable opportunities we surrendered by embracing the despairing counsel and toxic pessimism encapsulated in the self-hating identification by our elites of Kenya as a poor, third world country, implying that we cannot muster even minimum human capabilities, let alone face the world with any measure of confidence.

Whether you are on your way from Stockholm to Rio de Janeiro, or from Paris to Dubai, it is always a good idea to swing by Nairobi and gather your mojo for the next battle.



