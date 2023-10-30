Karibu King, but we need to talk

Dear King Charles. Welcome to Kenya. I am sure this tour rekindles wonderful memories and emotions, given your four previous visits to this great country and, of course, the historic event of 1952, when your mum climbed up a tree as a princess and climbed down the following morning as a queen.

It has been apparent since then that the Royal Family has a special place for Kenya in its heart. We are honoured that you have chosen Kenya as the first African country, first former colony and first Commonwealth nation to visit since your ascension to the throne last September.

You have selected us ahead of African economic powerhouses like South Africa and Nigeria, Asian economic powers such as India, Malaysia and Singapore, and your loyal foreign dominions Australia, New Zealand, Canada and others.

Other than the Treetops Hotel visit, your mother and predecessor, Queen Elizabeth II, made three subsequent trips to Kenya. Your own children, Prince William the designated heir and Prince Harry the estranged ‘spare’, have also reportedly made numerous private visits in younger days, when they were accorded full opportunity to expend youthful testosterone.

Providing an heir

In fact, it is believed that Kenya just missed out on providing an heir to the British throne following Prince William’s reported romance with a local lass, whose family hosted the royal princeling during his 2000 gap year at their expansive Nanyuki ranch.

That engagement never bore fruit, so to speak, but it was on a tryst at the same ranch 10 years later that William proposed to his future bride, Kate Middleton.

If we missed out on providing a future occupant of Buckingham Palace, we hope this Royal visit will open opportunity for a further stab at it. We are not in a hurry but do encourage William to bring his children on Kenyan tours as they come of age.

In the meantime, we can take comfort in the fact that that the official resident of 10 Downing Street, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, boasts Kenyan roots — though under different circumstances to the one by which we gifted the United States President Barack Obama.

We may not be a military or economic superpower but have perfected our unique and very effective projection of soft power, which we are sure you will want to support. Those alluring long-term prospects aside, we are hopeful that your royal presence will provide a bounty for Kenya in many other ways. We appreciate that your role is largely ceremonial and that you are not empowered to commit British billions in aid.

New beginnings

However, there is still much you can do to signal new beginnings in this love-hate relationship between our two countries.

Your dear Mum (may her soul rest in peace) ascended to the British throne in Kenya in the same year the government imposed a State of Emergency on the then-colony.

That brutal reign of colonial concentration camps, torture, executions and other crimes against humanity left lasting scars that are yet to heal. Add to that the land expropriations and the entire impact of British armed conquest and occupation.

We know that the British government 10 year ago, on the back of losing a court case filed by freedom war veterans, did strike an out-of-court settlement by which it offered monetary compensation and expressions of regret for what took place.

That what not enough, however. We ask that, in your capacity as the King, you escalate that to a full public apology and acknowledgement that terrible crimes were committed in the name and service of the Sovereign.

Secret burial site

We both know that the compensation offered was paltry, almost an insult, but you do not have the power to increase it. However, you have at your disposal substantial billions that you have the liberty to dispense towards favoured causes. Do think of support for programmes geared to youth empowerment.

And on your visit to the Uhuru Gardens Museum, which is dedicated to the freedom struggle, do ask your government, through High Commissioner Neil Wigan, to release the thousands of classified documents on the emergency period, including those that reveal the secret burial site of executed Mau Mau leader Dedan Kimathi.

Finally, Dear King Charles and Queen Camilla, please do not restrict your engagements to President William Ruto and fawning official retinues. Spare time for opposition leaders, civil society, youth groups and other independent voices.

And do visit local pubs, restaurants, nightclubs and other joints for the true tastes, sights, sounds and smell of Kenya. My local nyama choma joint is ready for your royal patronage.