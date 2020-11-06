Kamala’s win is a victory for all women

I was hoping by Thursday afternoon we would have, at the very least, a conclusive idea of who will be the next President of the United States. Sadly, this is not the case.

The 2020 US contest has been described as a nail-biting race, so close and unpredictable that nobody has dared to call this election.

That said, today’s piece is about why the 2020 US Election means so much to women in general. and black women in particular. Depending on how it goes, Kamala Harris, Joe Biden’s running mate, could be the most powerful woman in American politics in the coming months.

This is a big moment, not only for Kamala, but for the rest of us keenly following the election from our laptops and TV sets thousands of kilometres away.

Kamala’s role — and possible win — in this election means a lot to women like us. It means a lot for women who, like Kamala, have been told many times in their careers “…it’s not your time, it’s not your turn”.

It means a lot to women who have had to go through their entire careers being told that they are not good enough. For women who have been declared too young to lead or not ready for big responsibilities.

Double standards

For women to whom the word “no” has been the theme song of their entire careers. Women who have had doors slammed on their faces for not looking a particular way.

For women who have had to tolerate being second-guessed at every turn. For women whose abilities and intelligence have been doubted because of their age and gender. For women who have been subjected to double standards that do not apply to men in the same situations. For women whose strength and boldness is repugnant to a society that penalises them for their success.

However this election turns out, it will be a win-win situation for all women.

From this election, we learn from Kamala that the journey to the peak is not improbable. Her well documented rise from a little girl born of immigrants seeking an education in the US, to a US senator and now a probable Vice-President of the United States is the inspiration that some of us sitting in Nairobi will ever need.

It is from Kamala that we get gems such as, “You never have to ask anyone permission to lead”.

And for the women like her who are used to being told “no” and “ you are not good enough” .

May we find support in Kamala’s famous words: “I eat ‘no’ for breakfast, so I would recommend the same.”

I sure hope that by the time you are reading this Kamala Devi Harris will be the United States Vice President-elect. If not, we remain very proud of you, Kamala, and we will live to fight another day.

njokichegefeedback@gmail.com