Kaltum Guyo: No politician deserves a gun

Abuse of guns by MPs should be a wake-up call to cancel the licences for all politicians.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Kaltum Guyo

Legal researcher

What you need to know:

  • We need to ask ourselves why politicians and other select Kenyans deserve to own guns and not the rest of the citizens.
  • Every property in Kenya is of significant value to the owner, regardless of the residential address.

 The Ministry of Interior has seen it fit to cancel gun licences for a couple of politicians following violence in the Matungu Constituency by-election. But that does not go far enough to tackle misuse of guns.

