Kaltum Guyo: No politician deserves a gun

The Ministry of Interior has seen it fit to cancel gun licences for a couple of politicians following violence in the Matungu Constituency by-election. But that does not go far enough to tackle misuse of guns.

Abuse of guns by MPs should be a wake-up call to cancel the licences for all politicians. We need to ask ourselves why politicians and other select Kenyans deserve to own guns and not the rest of the citizens. The natural answer would be to protect their property. But I do not think the property of politicians or the uber rich, whatever the value, should be enough reason to arm them.

Every property in Kenya is of significant value to the owner, regardless of the residential address. The owner of a slum dwelling has as much right to have protection of his/her property as that of a villa in Runda or Karen. We have, therefore, got it wrong to think only politicians or the rich deserve protection of their property.

Given the latest number of guns in private hands, including those of politicians, it seems we have signed up to the American rule on gun ownership, where arms are dished out like sweets to anyone without considering the impact of widespread use of guns by civilians. The Second Amendment in the US Constitution, which gives citizens the “right to keep and bear arms” has turned America to one of the most violent countries in the world when it comes to gun-related violence.

Kenya seems to yearn to go down that route despite the momentous challenges of violence to its young democracy and economy. It used to be acceptable to own guns for hunting purposes in Kenya. But since the ban on wildlife hunting, there is no legitimate reason for guns to be in civilian or politicians’ hands anymore.

Security of everyone, including politicians, is strictly the role of the security agencies. Police officers attached to the politicians — wrongly, I must say — are the only individuals who should have the right to use arms — but only if necessary, such as to avert serious criminal acts, including threats to the politicians. One issue that needs reform is the use of the police to guard every politician. That is sheer abuse of state resources.

It is hard to understand what it is that politicians worry about to justify them having armed police officers in addition to their personal guns. What are they scared of — except their shadow (literal or metaphoric)? Guns and police bodyguards for politicians are only there to inflate their egos. Politicians are in the job to serve, not to be pampered.

Legitimising violence

We should not sink any more resources into protecting people that we already pay so much money to serve the public. They should hire private guards to protect themselves from threats of their own making — be that stolen votes, public funds, land or wives or husbands.

When we embark on disarming civilians facing threats from Al-Shabaab terrorists and cattle rustlers in the north but arm people who are fleeing their own shadow, then we have our priorities back to front.

Arming politicians is legitimising violence within the political sphere. It has been bad enough for the country as we experience election-related violence with catastrophic consequences for the voters. Arming politicians in an environment of violence only begets further violence.

One crucial role politicians of every cadre play is to be the peace ambassadors for the country. When they go about portraying the country as gangster land by walking about armed to the teeth, it sends the wrong message to the rest of the world that Kenya is a dangerous place.

Yes, we may have our fair share of social issues, but, anecdotally, it does not warrant solely arming the very people mandated to keep peace and law and order issues in check, such as politicians.

As we professionalise the police service, we must ask ourselves if there is any value in attaching police officers to political leaders who can afford their own security and, also whether the officers could be deployed to deal with crime in the wider society rather than carrying handbags and running mundane errands for politicians.

Police need to be deployed to every street and hamlet to keep every Kenyan secure. Security is a right that every one of us. Leaving the rest of the citizens exposed to crime while throwing all the protection towards politicians, who should be advocating equity in society, is a recipe for anarchy.

Personal bodyguards

Instead of unashamedly asking for personal bodyguards and arms, it would be prudent for politicians to use their leverage to create an equitable society where every Kenyan feels safe and diminishes the need for ownership of guns or bodyguards.

The poorer Kenyans get, the more insecure politicians will be. Politicians should be striving to improve Kenyans’ standard of living than demanding for more guns. It will only turn bloody for everyone. Politicians do not deserve guns but need to empathise with their voters by creating a safe and peaceful country for all.