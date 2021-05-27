Kagwanja write-up on the Muturi coronation and conflict of interest

Justin Muturi coronation

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi addresses the Kikuyu Council of Elders after he was crowned Mt Kenya spokesman at the Agikuyu Mukurwe wa Nyagathanga shrine in Murang'a County on May 22, 2021. 

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Peter Mwaura

Nation Media Group's public editor.

What you need to know:

  • Prof Kagwanja was one of the elders who crowned Mr Muturi as the Mount Kenya region political and cultural supremo.
  • Prof Kagwanja fell short of the requirement of full disclosure expected from all those who write opinion for the Nation. 

Nation opinion columnists are a privileged group who owe their first loyalty to readers. The main purpose of their columns is to provide a diversity of views and “to help readers better understand the issues that are part of their everyday lives.” That is how NMG editorial policy describes their function.

