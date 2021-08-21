Justice only way to make lives matter

Benson Njiru and Emmanuel Mutura

Emmanuel Mutura, 19, and Benson Njiru, 22, the brothers who were found dead after police arrested them during curfew hours. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Scheaffer Okore

Policy analyst

What you need to know:

  • People in custody are wards of the state, which means it has full responsibility to make sure they are safe.
  • The state is, therefore, answerable if people aren’t cared for, and more so, when they are harmed. 

The recent deaths of Benson Njiru and Emmanuel Mutura at the hands of police are ringing fresh in the minds of Kenyans. People have protested and held memorials in Kianjokoma, Embu County, where they died, and in other parts of the country, expressing anger, grief and sadness at the deaths of the young men. 

