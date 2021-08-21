Justice only way to make lives matter

The recent deaths of Benson Njiru and Emmanuel Mutura at the hands of police are ringing fresh in the minds of Kenyans. People have protested and held memorials in Kianjokoma, Embu County, where they died, and in other parts of the country, expressing anger, grief and sadness at the deaths of the young men.

People in custody are wards of the state, which means it has full responsibility to make sure they are safe. The state is, therefore, answerable if people aren’t cared for, and more so, when they are harmed. Death in custody is an outright violation of duty.

From Kenya’s first lockdown in March 2020, the militarised conditions necessitated to curb the spread of Covid-19 have demonstrated contempt and hatred for poor and vulnerable Kenyans.

People alleged to be on the wrong side of curfew hours were beaten and crowded together in circumstances almost certain to make them test Covid-19 positive.

The killers of Benson and Emmanuel must be tried fully in the public eye. In addition, the media owes Kenyans the same full coverage and deep level of commentary currently being given to politicians preparing to run for office in 2022.

Eradicate extrajudicial executions

We must be starkly aware of the injustice in giving political rhetoric increasing time, when the actual future of the country – its young people – is being killed daily without restraint.

With three out of four people aged under 35, the youth must increasingly become the primary focus of Kenya’s news, and any injustice done to this demographic must be given the full attention and public space it deserves. Alongside Benson and Emmanuel, many other young men have been gunned and beaten down by police. One of them is a homeless man, James Mirithi Waitheru, also known as Vaite, who was gunned down in June 2020 .

Conversations have been going on globally about whether policing is truly the best way to keep law and order in communities, especially communities of marginalised and minority people, whose interactions with the police are more likely to be violent.

Kenyans continue to raise their voices, exploring different community-based strategies, many reference traditions and culture, learning from each other and many other communities globally. The police themselves need to stop saying sorry only when caught and must demonstrate to Kenyans an urgent plan to eradicate these extrajudicial executions.

As Kenyans mourn alongside the families of the bereaved, the state must ensure that the killers of Benson and Emmanuel, and of Vaite, and of the many others whose names we do not know, are brought to book. It is also imperative to ensure that Kenyans are safe with the police, and that all wards of the state receive the full protection that is theirs by right. The lives of Kenyans must begin to matter in the ways in which policing is done.