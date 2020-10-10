Just how do you tame a DP gone rogue?

Of all the cacophonous noises from the Jubilee Party rebel MPs, it is the voice of Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa that I enjoy listening to most.

A proud community grassroots warrior who won’t stop joining in the circumcision song and dance back in the village, come rain come shine, Mr Barasa hardly minces his words.

While his colleagues in the Jubilee faction loyal to Deputy President William Ruto have all along sought to follow a script, insisting they’ll stay and fight right to the end, the Kimilili MP pretty much let the cat out of the bag recently.

“We will never leave Jubilee the way it is, we will destroy it completely,” said Mr Barasa, suggesting Dr Ruto and his faction of MPs disgruntled with the ruling party will walk out at some stage before the next elections in 2022.

Mr Barasa’s revelation sounds fairly believable if you consider the fact that some of the Deputy President’s loyalists in June opened a parallel party office named Jubilee Asili Centre in Nairobi’s Kilimani area.

Disciplinary process

And the execution of the ‘shock and awe’ plan might be underway already. Dr Ruto has twice led his brigade in storming the party’s main office in Pangani recently.

They have threatened to return and occupy it in the near future. In all likelihood, things are about to get really messy in the ruling party.

Luckily for President Uhuru Kenyatta, as the party leader, the party constitution gives him some leeway to sort out the mess using the party organs.

The national management committee has already set a disciplinary process in motion, recommending Dr Ruto’s ouster as deputy party leader.

But that won’t bother him much as long as he keeps his position as the DP in a government where he is no more useful than a ghost worker.

The 2010 Constitution created a co-presidency, protecting the deputy from being fired by the president.

Impeachment process

The only route available to a president to have a principal assistant – with whom he or she has fallen out and is actively working to sabotage the government from within – removed is a messy impeachment process.

On Wednesday, Kenyans were treated to this chaotic spectacle involving Dr Ruto attending a Cabinet meeting in State House while crowds at public rallies he was scheduled to address in Nyamira County

Moments later, he took to twitter to condemn the move by the police to stop the rallies, which was most likely discussed at the Cabinet meeting.

Clearly, the conversation about what happens when the holders of the two highest public offices in the land fall out so badly that they can’t work together is one Kenyans need to have urgently.

How do you solve a problem like a deputy president gone rogue, for example?

jkotieno@ke.nationmedia.com. @otienootieno