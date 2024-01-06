Judiciary has been punching bag of past regimes

The new year has started with as much political drama as 2023 ended, with President William Ruto retaining his role as key choreographer of an unending and exhausting political spectacle. It does not even have the excitement of being unpredictable.

Last year closed with a shouting match between the county leaderships and the Executive over release or lack thereof of funds to assist counties mitigate expected harm from an anaemic El Nino.

In other sideshows, punches were traded over ownership of controversial oil imports, validity of primary leaving examination results and MPs refusing to work because their much-loved Constituency Development FundS had not been released. None of these issues was definitively concluded, because that could be too neat for the psyche of the leadership. Just open another act.

This time, roast the judiciary as being anti-government for handing down rulings the president and his advisors see as anti-development and anti-people. This vilification formed the central theme of the president’s new year message, a message that was otherwise laced with plenty of self-gratuitous highlights in his government’s one year report card.

If the condemnation wasn’t so venomous, one could have read a clever sleight of hand to divert what could have obvious opposition push back against the invisible achievements he listed as milestones, to reaction against his ferocious attack on the judiciary. As it were, all comment has been a reaction to those sentiments.

Truth be told, President Ruto was not being original in this latest attack on the judiciary. It is a line he practiced and executed superbly with his former boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta. When he took over the presidency, he very quickly and very deliberately thanked the Judiciary by appointing judges that retired president Uhuru Kenyatta had refused to appoint, profusely commended the institution for upholding the rule of law – the Supreme Court had affirmed his election and boosted the resource kitty of the judiciary.

It seemed that finally, here was a government that truly respected the independence of the judiciary. But we applauded too soon. The current stand-off was inevitable even in the best of circumstances. It did not require heavy duty grievances like the burdensome levies occasioned by the low-cost housing project or the controversial issues surrounding the roll out of the Universal Health Coverage.

A matter merely requiring constitutional interpretation could precipitate a similar crisis. Authoritative leaders are always intolerant of anything that seems to stand in the way of what they regard as important initiatives. These initiatives may not be popular — they hardly ever are. President Ruto is not a tolerant person.

Accounts of those that work for him speak of a person that can run over you if he senses hesitation. He demands absolute loyalty and is smart enough to ensure that he is fully in control of the Executive and Legislature — whatever the leaderships of Senate and the National Assembly may have us believe.

The trial balloon he let fly has confirmed to the President what his intelligence has told him — there is a strong pro-judiciary sentiment out here. Especially among the elites, civil society and progressive legislators on either side of the aisle.

There is a number of judicial officers that are committed to upholding the law and making judgements on merit even if these will be ignored. And there are Kenyans that know that courts are about the only ports of relief left, even if the orders they get are ignored, for now.

Knowing this, the president has opted to try the judiciary at the arena of populism, pitting the public good versus perceived selfishness of judicial officers. Playing up the sentiment of “power is from the people,” we saw him on Wednesday dismiss a court order stopping the construction of a road through the Aberdares Forest by rhetorically asking the people whether they agreed with the court or they supported his government to build the road!We should expect more the same.

The housing levy will be collected whatever the court ruling expected later this month, the health reforms will continue in spite of the serious governance issues surrounding their implementation, and the government will continue to ignore rulings that question the legitimacy of the Executive intentions or orders.

Judiciary boss Martha Koome is be severely tested but she must stay strong. The Judiciary should expect to be starved of cash. It will be vilified and called every bad name possible. It must not cave in because we have been here before. This bumpy patch will come to pass, and the sun will shine again.