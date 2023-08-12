Judicial reforms in Israel and State attempts to control the Judiciary

Since the start of this year, Israel has been in the news for legislation (commonly called the Judicial Reforms laws) that the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu proposed to the Knesset (the Parliament of Israel). Since the laws were mooted, there have been protests in Israel on a weekly basis for about 30 straight weeks.

The protests are by opponents of the law which will revise Israel’s constitutional terrain by tilting it in favour of the Executive and the Knesset while trimming the role of the Judiciary. This law seeks, among others, to weaken the Supreme Court’s powers to review government policy actions and declare some actions and laws passed by the Knesset as unconstitutional. It is intended to create a mechanism by which the Knesset can revise any Supreme Court judgment and overrule the decision by a majority vote.

This has alarmed many Israeli citizens as the erosion of the separation of powers and is seen as the attempt by the Executive to amass powers to stand even in appeal over court decisions using its majority in parliament. The government of Premier Netanyahu, on the other hand, argues that it is intended to tame the Supreme Court which had become overly powerful in its powers of reviewing actions of the Executive and legislature.

On July 24, this year, the Knesset passed a version of the bill that restrains the power of Israel’s Supreme Court from reviewing government decisions on the basis of reasonableness. In other words, the law seeks to prevent the Supreme Court from reviewing the rationality and fairness of Government policy and actions and striking the actions for failing on that score.

The effect of this is clear to all: the Executive and the Knesset, where the executive will always have a majority, is let free to make any policy and laws while shielded from having to justify their rationality.

But Israel is not the only country in which the executive branch of Government is passing law and taking actions to constrain the Judiciary. Just as this was being written, the Supreme Court of Pakistan just declared as unconstitutional a law passed by the Pakistani legislature which sought to control how the Supreme Court of Pakistan is managed.

The law, known as “The Supreme Court (Review of Orders and Judgments) Act 2023 had amended the law in Pakistan to permit any party in a case decided by the Supreme Court of Pakistan to seek review of that decision by another set of Judges of a higher number than those that made the original decision.

The law was passed in May 2023 by both houses of Pakistan’s parliament in what appears to have been an attempt at creating further appeal channels for disgruntled litigants so as to get reviews of Judgments with which the unsuccessful litigant may be unhappy with. This arose against the background of elections cases where a selected panel of Judges of the Supreme Court had made decisions which the Executive had taken issue with.

On August 11, this year, the Pakistan Supreme Court struck down this law stating that “Parliament cannot legislate regarding any matter relating to the Jurisdiction and powers of the Supreme Court.” The Supreme Court held that parliament had in passing that law failed to appreciate that the powers and mechanism of review of the Supreme Court’s decision were stated in the Constitution and could not be legislated otherwise by parliament.

This law is another in just a number of attempts by the legislature in Pakistan to control the functions of the Supreme Court. In March, the two houses of Parliament of Pakistan passed another law to curtail the powers of the Supreme Court’s Chief Justice to manage, among others, the issue of determining benches that hear cases in that court. This was at the time that the Supreme Court and the Executive were involved in a disagreement regarding orders made by a court for snap elections to be held in some provinces within Pakistan but which the Executive did not wish to abide citing costs.

These are just but examples that the maintaining the rule of law and republican constitutionalism in any given country is not always achieved by harmony between the branches of government. It is the bane of constitutional democracies worldwide. The lesson is that a properly functional judiciary will more often than not appear as an irritant to the other branches of government whenever it holds them to the standards of the Constitution.

The political branches of government will inevitably try to emasculate the professional that is judicial branch with the exercise of their powers. There is the standard law school constitutional law apocryphal example of President Andrew Jackson is said to have been so angered by a decision of the US Supreme Court while he was president that he said “John Marshall, then Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, has made his decision, now let him enforce it.”

He was not alone. Even Franklin Roosevelt felt the impact of the Supreme Court on his New Deal decisions as to have then contemplated and pushed for the enactment of the Judicial Procedures Reform Bill 1937. The Bill was intended to control the impact of the Supreme Court on public affairs by granting the president influence in the court by appointing an additional 6 Supreme Court Judges and giving him a further right to appoint an extra Judge for every member of the court over 70 years of age. This was known as the pack the Court plan and the law was not passed.

What is known as the Malaysian Constitutional Crisis of 1988 is also another example. When then Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamed felt irritated by court decisions that did not favour his political objectives, he proposed constitutional amendments which sought to divest the court so judicial powers except as parliament would grant the courts.

The Premier complained that the Judiciary Supreme Court in that country had effectively taken over power. This led to the removal of the then Chief Justice of the Malaysian Supreme Court Tun Salleh Abas and other Judges who had granted him a prohibitory order against a tribunal that was established to remove him. History would absolve the Judges when a future administration apologised to them for the mistreatment and unfair removal from office.

In Kenya, 1988 was the year when Parliament took the step of passing a constitutional amendment which removed the security of tenure of Judges with the implications for the independence of the Judiciary.

This was in response to a number of judgments and decisions made by a number of judges but which had rankled the Executive. However, this was restored in 1990 after international pressure within the country.

These just go to exemplify the realities of separation of powers goes beyond ensuring just that the three arms of government exist, it must go the root of what powers each hold and specifically that the non- political branch, the Judiciary, is not emasculated by the political branches.