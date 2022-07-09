Judicial inquiry the just way to determine the rot of state capture

The Kenya Kwanza manifesto proposes to set up a judicial commission of inquiry into state capture.

This has elicited hysteria and scaremongering. It beggars belief why especially for those who shout from the rooftops that they are reformers and anti-corruption czars.

The latter ostensibly means being tough on malfeasance in government.

State capture is not just mere corruption; it is the use of government for personal gain, aggrandisement and making the whole structure work for individuals and private companies.

It has been defined as a form of ultra-corruption where businesses and politicians conspire to influence a nation’s decision-making process to advance their own interests.

State capture also involves enacting and weakening laws for the sake of beneficiaries, and neutralising agencies that enforce them.

Private gain

Dr Abby Innes, assistant professor of political economics at the London School of Economics in the United Kingdom, defines it succinctly: “State capture is where corporations can influence the nature of the legislative process, and political actors allow them to do so for private gain. The whole policy-making structure of the state becomes commodified – something that politicians are willing to sell.”

Deputy President and Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate William Ruto has described the difference between state capture and corruption thus: “Corruption is stealing milk, while state capture is stealing the cow and selling us the milk.”

South Africa is a classic example where a state capture inquiry was set up nearly four years ago. It completed its work last month after presenting the final report to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The inquiry was a result of civil society litigation, media exposes and reports of the State Public Protector (an ombudsman of sorts) on the massive corruption and capture of government ministries, departments and agencies by the Gupta family.

The family left India for South Africa in 1993 as the curtain fell on Apartheid.

The three Gupta brothers were friends of and had full access to former President Jacob Zuma.

In a decade, they had so much power that they were said to have determined the hiring of top officials, including Cabinet ministers and top government officials, and firing of those who did not bend to their appetite for business. Mr Zuma’s son, Duduzane, was a friend, nay a business partner, of the three brothers.

Two finance ministers were fired for standing up to the Guptas, as were senior officials of the South African Revenue Services. Many state-owned enterprises such as Eskom, the equivalent of Kenya Power, Transnet (the agency that runs the railways), South African Broadcasting Corporation (public broadcaster) and national carrier South African Airways were the arena where state capture flourished.

State capture did not leave untouched otherwise global reputable organisations such as accounting giant KPMG, management consultants McKinsey and Bain and Co, and London’s public relations agency Bell Potinger.

In fact, the public relations company had so much bad press that a number of its senior management resigned. Eventually, the PR giant went into bankruptcy in 2017, barely over a year after the Guptas contracted it in South Africa.

Ironically, former President Zuma eventually bowed down to pressure from civil society, the courts and his own party, the African National Congress (ANC) and appointed the State Capture Commission.

The courts even directed that the then Deputy Chief Justice and now Chief Justice Raymond Zondo be the chairman of the judicial inquiry as recommended in the Public Protector’s report.

Mr Zuma appointed the commission in early January 2018 and in five weeks the ANC fired him as President of South Africa.

Captured state institutions

In Kenya, the issue that should concern citizens is whether any individuals in government or out of it have captured any state institutions and sectors of the economy, and the damage this has wrought to the country.

If the answer is yes, then it behoves the next administration, which will be elected on August 9, to act on it. An example is worthwhile here.

The recent claims that the ports of Lamu, Mombasa and Kisumu have either been mortgaged or given away to a Dubai company are serious.

Ports are critical national and public assets and Kenyans should be told exactly what is cooking or being cooked.

The best way to establish if state capture has taken place is through a fair method that does not degenerate into a witch-hunt.

A quasi-judicial commission of inquiry, which would follow the rules of our court system, is the sure bet to investigate state capture so that suspects can defend themselves, call witnesses and rebut whatever allegations are levelled against them.

Commissions of inquiry are not new. In 2003, President Mwai Kibaki appointed such an entity to investigate the Goldenberg Scandal of the 1990s.

Businessman Kamlesh Pattni and state officials, especially at the Treasury and Central Bank, were accused of allowing a compensation scheme for gold exported from the country.

It was as if Kenya had become the new kid on the block in gold mining.