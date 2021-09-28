Jaindi Kisero: How Mwalimu Sacco’s Spire Bank could rise

Spire Bank

A Spire Bank branch on Koinange Street in Nairobi in May 2020.


 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Jaindi Kisero

A former Nation Media Group Managing Editor for Business and Economic Affairs.

A crunch meeting of delegates of the gigantic Mwalimu National Sacco has been called this Saturday to discuss the state and fate of the loss-making Spire Bank — the troubled financial institution that the teachers’ body bought from corporate magnate Naushad Merali more than five years ago. Merali has since died.

