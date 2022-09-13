Jaindi Kisero: Give public officials job security

It has become a practice that when a new group comes to power, public officials are replaced arbitrarily and the careers of civil servants and managing directors of parastatals are terminated prematurely to create space for the new ruler to fill positions with his tribesmen and cronies.

You will not hear any noise about due process, meritocracy and sanctity of contracts.

I still remember how, upon taking power, one of the first things the Narc government of former President Mwai Kibaki did was to immediately send home all supply chain staff in the public sector, including those who were working for autonomous parastatals and regulatory institutions.

The ill-advised move nearly paralysed the operations of many key parastatals. A few months later, nearly all of them were returned to office.

But no example illustrates the arbitrariness with which careers of public officials are interrupted when a new regime comes to power better than the case of a chap by the name Isaac arap Bondet, the CEO of state-owned power producer KenGen during the Daniel arap Moi presidency.

Despite the fact that he was in the first year of his contract when the new government took over, Bondet was booted out of the office and transferred to the Energy Regulatory Board (ERB) as executive chairman.

But he did not last a year at ERB. In February 2004, he was forced out of the office to create space for former State House Comptroller Matere Keriri and appointed principal of Kenya Communications College, then a mere department of Telkom Kenya.

Selest Kilinda was the CEO of Kenya Pipeline Company when Jubilee took power in 2013.

To create a job for allies of the new wielders of power, the Ministry of Energy disguised its intentions by ordering an investigation into claims of nepotism in the company.

The most damning finding in that report was that two ethnic communities—Kikuyu and Kalenjin—were over-represented in the company’s workforce and top management.

Nonetheless, Kilinda, from Taita Taveta County, was still removed from office ostensibly because the investigation revealed that two temporary staffers—a telephonist and a welder—were related to him.

It was the height of irony because the probe was supposed to be about ethnic diversity in the workplace and the domination of the workforce by a few communities.

Wouldn’t budge

In 2009, Mathew Wamalwa, who had served as deputy managing director of the Kenya Airports Authority for five years, was appointed to act as CEO in place of George Muhoho, who was on terminal leave, having attained the mandatory retirement age.

Muhoho, a key player in the power-broking networks in the Kibaki regime, wouldn’t budge. Wamalwa was forced to step aside and give way to Muhoho despite the parastatal’s board, under Erastus Mwongera, having confirmed him.

It begs the question: How long will it take this country to move away from the crass and primitive patronage politics that our leaders play with public appointments?

Sample this. In 2011, a clique within then President Kibaki’s regime ended the public service career of a former CEO of Barclays Bank, Adan Mohamed, as council chairman of Jomo Kenyatta University of Science and Technology (JKUAT) in an abrupt and most embarrassing manner.

For some time, the powermen around Kibaki had been exerting relentless pressure on the council to reappoint Prof Nick Wanjohi, whose term as vice-chancellor had expired on attaining the mandatory age.

They wanted their man on the job at all costs: No advertising, no interviewing of other interested candidates.

But Mr Mohamed stood his ground, insisting that due process had to be followed. So, he went ahead and put out an advert in the newspapers to invite candidates to an interview.

Interviews were scheduled. One Thursday afternoon, a special committee of the board convened to interview Prof Wanjohi.

As the panel started shooting questions at the man, he reached out to his breast pocket and unleashed a piece of paper which he instantly tabled before it.

It was a copy of a special gazette notice announcing that President Kibaki had appointed a new council to replace Mr Mohamed and his team.

“You have no powers to interview me,” the man reportedly told his interviewers. It was the first time the council members were seeing that gazette notice. Apparently, its contents were only known to the professor and his godfathers.

But fate has its own ways of changing a man’s fortunes. When President Kenyatta succeeded Kibaki, Mr Mohamed was appointed Minister for Trade and Industrialisation.

Prof Wanjohi was, at this point, the chairperson of Numerical Machining Complex, a parastatal under the ministry. The boot was on the other foot!